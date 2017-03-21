CSG’s comprehensive child support strategy and planning services will assist the State in implementing a modern, well-designed, and cost-effective system that advances the mission of DCSS for many years.

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced it has been selected by the Arizona Department of Economic Security (ADES) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) to conduct a Feasibility Study for its Arizona Tracking and Locate System (ATLAS).

DCSS is weighing alternatives for incorporating advanced technology, data security, and decision support functions throughout Arizona’s Child Support system. CSG’s Feasibility Study will address system requirements, process reengineering opportunities, and solution alternatives analysis, including a cost benefit analysis for submission to the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement.

“DCSS is committed to providing superior child support services for Arizona families,” says Patti Garofalo, Director of CSG’s Program Modernization Practice. “CSG’s comprehensive child support strategy and planning services will assist the State in implementing a modern, well-designed, and cost-effective system that advances the mission of DCSS for many years.”

CSG Government Solutions continues to increase its presence across the United States. The company deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 43 state governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm focused on helping states modernize critical program enterprises. Our highly experienced teams and industry-leading Centers of Excellence help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted adviser to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.