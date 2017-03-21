Denver-based Guild Education, which is pioneering a new approach to education as a benefit with employers like Chipotle and Public Service Credit Union, has been named as a finalist for the 2017 Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. This award comes on the heels of Guild raising $8.5 million in Series A funding led by Redpoint Ventures, which has invested in market leaders like Netflix and 2U, and seeing its co-founders, Rachel Carlson and Brittany Stich, named to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for education.

Guild is a finalist in the Chamber’s woman-owned business category. The company is co-founded by women, and women lead multiple divisions of note at Guild including Engineering, Student Services, People and Operations. In raising a recent $8.5M Series A fundraising round, Guild is also one of only a small number of woman-led companies to receive a share of (9%) total venture capital funding in 2016.

“We are proud to call Denver’s entrepreneurial community home and honored to have Guild recognized by the Chamber of Commerce as a business that is standing out in Denver’s impressive ecosystem of innovators.” said Rachel Carlson, co-founder and chief executive of Guild Education. “We founded Guild because we believe the most strategic investment employers can make is offering educational opportunities to employees. Today’s economy is constantly demanding new skills. Providing employees with the opportunity to pursue a degree or learn new skills sparks employee growth and loyalty, and just as importantly, it gives employers the return on investment they truly need: retaining talented, valuable team members.”

The annual Business Awards recognize organizations in the local community that make the Denver region a great place to live and do business. This year’s finalist categories include small business, start-up, green business, small nonprofit, large nonprofit, and minority or woman-owned business of the year.

Guild Education partners with leading employers to make it possible for employees to take college courses or earn a degree at one of Guild’s nonprofit university partners. Through its innovative education-as-a-benefit approach, the company provides a double bottom-line service that provides meaningful business value to employers, while giving employees the opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations.

Award winners will be announced at the annual Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon, taking place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Infinity Park Event Center.

About Guild Education

Guild Education’s platform enables employers to offer education as a benefit, designing tuition reimbursement policies that align business goals, like talent development and retention, with affordable education programs that employees love. Guild’s network of nonprofit universities and learning providers offer a consortium of classes, programs, and college degrees. To learn more, visit http://www.guildeducation.com.