Platinum sponsors for this year's Great Place to Work For All conference include AT&T, Cisco, EY, Genentech, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, Nationwide, PayPal, PwC, and Salesforce.

What do PwC, Dropbox and Marriott have in common? They are committed to building a successful business while changing the world, one employee at a time, by creating Great Places to Work For All(TM). On May 23-25, 2017 in Chicago, leaders from these companies, along with senior executives from other top companies will speak at the Great Place to Work for All conference, sharing insights into how strong workplace culture is driving their business advantage.

The Conference's new Fireside Chats keynote series, hosted by Alan Murray, Chief Content Officer, Time Inc. and President of Fortune, will feature inside advice on workplace best practices from AT&T Chairman and CEO, Randall Stephenson; Cisco Executive Chairman, John Chambers; Genentech Co-Founder Herbert W. Boyer, and CEO, Bill Anderson; PwC US Chairman and Senior Partner, Tim Ryan, and Marriott senior leaders, Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, Debbie Marriott Harrison, Global Officer Culture and Business Councils and J.W. Marriott Jr., Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board and other leaders from Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies.

At the Conference, Great Place to Work also will release a report with new research on the business advantages of Great Places to Work For All.

View the full schedule and list of speakers making headlines at Greatplacetowork.com/2017-conference.

Conference attendees will also gain inspiration and actionable insights from 20 breakout sessions featuring speakers from Google, Deloitte, Salesforce, Hilton, GoDaddy, IKEA, Dropbox and more. They'll offer real-world answers, anecdotes and best practices for inclusion and employee engagement. Just a handful of the topics they will explore include:



Millennial values and the next generation of employees

Building employer brand to attract and retain talent

Preparing for growth and change

Crafting high-value employee programs

Big data for trend prediction

Platinum sponsors for this year's Great Place to Work For All conference include AT&T, Cisco, EY, Genentech, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, Nationwide, PayPal, PwC, and Salesforce.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, and Small and Medium companies, as well as lists representing many different industries. Great Place to Work provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.

Follow Great Place to Work online at Greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.