Angela Chavez Joins Provident as Technical Sales Representative.

The appointment of Angela Chavez as Technical Sales Representative at Provident, leading manufacturer and distributor of doctor blades, end seals and inking solutions for the printing industry, is announced by Andy Gillis, General Manager.

“Angela’s prior experiences in the printing industry as both a Production Supervisor and Account Manager are a perfect fit for her new position at Provident where she will be able to fully exploit her potential, and expand her capabilities,” said Andy Gillis.

Mrs. Chavez is a graduate of California State University, Chico and Texas A&M with a BS in Biological Agriculture with emphasis in Animal Science and a minor in Chemistry.

She has previous experiences working for label shops in customer service and account management, as well as production scheduling, pre-press, compliance enforcement and quality control.

About Provident

Provident is the leading manufacturer and provider of doctor blades and end seals specifically designed for printing. With over 20 years of leading industry experience, we understand the fine details of flexographic and gravure inking systems. From consistent ink metering to containment solutions that harvest uptime, we offer custom solutions designed for each individual application and our full manufacturing capabilities mean that we make what we sell!

Further information is available at http://www.providentgrp.com.