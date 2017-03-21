TESOL

This week, more than 6,000 educators from across the globe will come to Seattle, Washington, USA, for the 2017 TESOL International Convention & English Language Expo. The largest of its kind in the world, the annual convention is organized by TESOL International Association, the professional association for nearly 13,000 teachers of English to speakers of other languages.

The opening keynote speaker features author, screenwriter, and poet, Sherman Alexie, who will present his take on language, identity, struggle, perseverance, hope, and respect in “Power and Empowerment: An Urban Indian’s Comic, Poetic, and Highly Irreverent Look at the World.” The other keynote speakers include TESOL President Dudley Reynolds, who will discuss what professional English language teachers have to offer in a world that prizes nontraditional learning, interdisciplinarity, and technology in “PROFESSIONAL English Language Teachers in a 2.0 World;” Guadalupe Valdes, a leader in second language acquisition theory and Spanish-English bilingualism, who will present “Ruminations of an Old English Teacher;” and Yong Zhao, who will lead a morning keynote titled “Perils or Promises: Education in the Age of Smart Machines” that proposes a new education paradigm for the new world.

Attendees will have access to nearly 1,000 educational sessions presented by experts on a broad variety of topics, including language testing and assessment, immigration policy, technology in language learning, bilingual education, and standards. The programs will provide valuable opportunities to build new understandings and networks across various contexts.

Convention highlights include:



TESOL Presidents’ Award presented to The International Research Foundation (TIRF).

2017 TESOL Outstanding Advocate Award presented to Dr. Gil Mendoza, Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, USA.

2017 TESOL Teacher of the Year Award presented by National Geographic Learning to Rawia Hayik, Sakhnin College, Israel.

PreK–12 Day, an interactive education program for primary and secondary mainstream and ESL teachers and administrators.

2017 TESOL Award for Distinguished Research presented to Gary Barkhuizen, University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Electronic Village and Technology Showcase, a special venue to explore technological resources for language teaching and learning in the classroom and online.

Installation of Ester de Jong, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, USA as 2017–2018 president of TESOL International Association.

The 2017 Convention will be the final convention for TESOL’s retiring executive director, Rosa Aronson. She will be honored for her seven years of service to the association.

TESOL gratefully acknowledges its strategic partners, National Geographic Learning, American Federation of Teachers, Hujaing Ed Tech, and British Council, and all its other partners for their support of the 2017 convention.

Visit the TESOL convention website for complete information.