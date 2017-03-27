Lotteries.com Donates £1000 To UK Charity On St. Patrick's Day

Lotteries.com wrapped up its week-long St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Liverpool, UK with a £1000 donation to the local UK charity, Cash for Kids. Cash for Kids supports disabled and disadvantaged children by providing services and specialist equipment to enhance their quality of life.

During the week of March 12 – 17, for any line bet placed on Ireland’s National Lottery, the Irish 6/47, Lotteries.com donated £1 per line to charity. Cash for Kids representatives received the thousand pound cheque during a special St. Patrick’s Day broadcast of Radio City 2’s Breakfast Show with Simon "Rossie" Ross.

“At Lotteries.com, we strongly believe in giving back to the community. We want charity to be at the heart of our offerings. That’s why we teamed up with Cash for Kids,” said J. Evans, CEO of International Multi-Media Entertainments Ltd, which owns and operates Lotteries.com.

Broadcast live from O’Neill’s Irish Pub in Liverpool City Centre from 6 am to 10 am, the doors were open to the public who watched the show unfold over a free Irish breakfast.

“I wanted to thank every one of you who helped us contribute to this great cause which is close to our hearts,” said Evans.

Partnered with Radio City 2, Lotteries.com also helped turn Liverpool green last week with a range of events such as:



Lighting Radio City Tower green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

A week long sweepstakes for a chance to win a luxury trip to Dublin for 2

A free bet on Irish Lotto 6/47 at Lotteries.com

