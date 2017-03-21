Dr. Darlyne Bailey, recognized higher education leader, joins Ultimate Medical Academy Board of Directors. The curricula, the process used to deliver it, and the co-curricular support offered to our UMA students are truly outstanding!

Ultimate Medical Academy is pleased to announce that Dr. Darlyne Bailey has joined the board of directors of the Tampa-based nonprofit higher education institution. In addition to serving on the board, Dr. Bailey will participate in a panel discussion at UMA’s inaugural K-20 Education Summit on March 25, 2017 in Tampa.

“We’re delighted to have Dr. Bailey on our board of directors,” UMA Board Chairman Richard J. Friedman said. “With her extensive experience in higher education administration, she will provide a valuable perspective on how UMA can further act on our vision to be a leader in providing successful career outcomes for our students through a culture of innovation, commitment and service.”

A recognized leader in higher education, Dr. Bailey has served as an educator and administrator for several prominent institutions, while making numerous additional professional contributions. She is currently the Dean and a professor at the Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research and special assistant to the president for Community Partnerships at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Dr. Bailey has previously served as a dean and professor at Case Western Reserve University, the University of Minnesota, and Columbia University (where she also served as vice president and acting president of Teachers College).

“Access to high quality education and healthcare remain among the most critical areas in determining one’s sense of self-worth and the ability to be an engaged citizen of our society and world,” said Dr. Bailey. “We now know the intergenerational impact made by education and healthcare as well. I am honored to be invited to contribute my perspectives to an organization that values excellence in both of these areas. The curricula, the process used to deliver it, and the co-curricular support offered to our UMA students are truly outstanding!”

Utilizing a multidisciplinary and multicultural approach, Dr. Bailey teaches, writes and researches extensively on topics spanning health and human services, leadership development and organizational behavior, while also participating in professional associations and on boards of several other nonprofit organizations. Dr. Bailey received her A.B. from Lafayette College, her M.S. from Columbia University, and her Ph.D. from Case Western.

Biographies of UMA board and administration members can be found at ultimatemedical.edu/about/administration/.

