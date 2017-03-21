Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, will kick off the annual Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) conference, NetVU17, this week at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville. Taking place March 23-25, the event will unite carriers, independent agencies, brokers, MGAs and MGUs over the latest industry trends and innovations as they hear from the insurance leaders driving growth in the digital era.

“We have the best user group in the industry, comprised of a community that is eager to stay ahead of the curve,” said Bruce Winterburn, VP of Industry Relations at Vertafore. “NetVU’s annual conference is an opportunity for members to get a first look at Vertafore’s newest solutions that will help drive results, increase operating efficiency, and maintain independence in this rapidly changing industry. Technology is the hottest topic in insurance today, and we can’t wait to engage with the industry’s most forward-looking group of professionals.”

The 2017 program boasts nearly 200 educational sessions with content for everyone, whichever role they play in the insurance value channel. Once again, independent agents who rely on agency management systems such as the Vertafore Agency Platform™ will have access to the newest updates and trends to keep their agency modern and profitable. Producers will discuss how to supercharge selling with Vertafore SalesTrack™, while MGAs and underwriters will learn how Vertafore’s new ePayPolicy and DocuSign integrations can improve workflow. For carriers, the Vertafore Connectivity Forum on Thursday, March 23 is a series of presentations discussing how insurers can establish and maintain compliant selling and servicing relationships with agency partners.

“Vertafore’s commitment to the NetVU community is showcased each year at our annual conference, and the NetVU17 experience is slated to be one of the most collaborative and engaging to date,” said Kitty Ambers, CEO of NetVU. “This is truly the one-stop-shop for learning about the newest and most compelling innovations in the industry; insurance professionals from across the country and around the globe will leave Nashville reinvigorated for the year and optimistic about the future of the industry.”

In addition to learning about the technology advancements, conference attendees have the opportunity to participate in one of NetVU’s most popular activities, the NetVU Day of Caring. This year, NetVU is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to fight hunger in the state. Attendees will meet at 1:00 p.m. at Music City Conference Center on Wednesday, March 22, to sort and pack food donations for school and senior meal programs.

NetVU17

What: Annual Network of Vertafore Users conference

Who: Independent agents, brokers, MGAs, MGUs, and insurance carriers

Where: Music City Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.

When: March 23-25, 2017

Agenda:



Wednesday, March 22 – NetVU Annual Meeting of Members, “Day of Caring“ with Second Harvest Food Bank, and evening awards gala (by invitation only)

Thursday, March 23 – Educational sessions, the NetVU17 opening general session luncheon, Exhibit Hall Grand Opening, and Vertafore Connectivity Forum

Friday, March 24 – Vertafore product keynotes, Vertafore TechHub, educational sessions, Exhibit Hall reception, and NetVU Nash Bash

Saturday, March 25 – Educational sessions

Full agenda details are available here

About Vertafore

Vertafore offers the broadest and most adaptable technology solutions to better prepare the insurance industry for digital disruption. The Vertafore product line is built on a platform, empowering customers and other solution providers to adapt and thrive as the market changes. Vertafore’s platform features fast innovation, partnerships with the best technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit http://www.vertafore.com, read the company’s blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

