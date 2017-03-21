Club Pilates Launches Netpulse Mobile App

We see our mobile app as a natural extension of our facility, in the palms of our members’ hands.

Netpulse, the #1 provider of mobile apps for health clubs and studios, announced today that Club Pilates is its newest customer. The new Club Pilates mobile app makes class schedules, booking, purchasing classes and tracking workouts seamless for members.

Founded in 2007 and franchising since 2012, Club Pilates is the nation’s largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise. The concept has taken off quickly: there are over 400 locations sold in 33 states and 2 countries. Its growth has been led by CEO Anthony Geisler, former LA Boxing / UFC Gym owner. The studios have been so successful in part due to their required minimum 500 hours vs. the common 40 hours of instruction for trainers. The result is a wildly popular fitness franchise that employs over 500 instructors who will deliver over 7 million workouts to tens of thousands of members in 2017.

“With growth as fast as ours, it’s critical that we provide members with an excellent experience, both in our studios and digitally through our mobile app,” said Sarah Luna, National Sales Director at Club Pilates. “We see our mobile app as a natural extension of our facility, in the palms of our members’ hands.”

The new Club Pilates app lets members easily register for Pilates classes, view their schedules and purchase additional sessions, all with integration to their member management system, ClubReady. To facilitate better communication, franchisees use the app to send frequent push alerts, advising members on class schedule changes. To better engage members, Club Pilates is hosting fitness challenges in their app, encouraging members to log a certain number of workouts within the month.

“The studio market is among the fastest growing in the commercial fitness industry” said Greg Skloot, Vice President of Growth at Netpulse. “Club Pilates is leading the way in the Pilates segment, and we’re thrilled to be supporting them with mobile.”

The Club Pilates Mobile App is now available for iOS and Android.

About Netpulse

Netpulse is the #1 provider of mobile apps for health clubs. With thousands of customers globally, Netpulse provides the fitness industry's most robust mobile platform for engaging members and driving revenue. The Netpulse platform offers the most advanced mobile features and connects leading wearables, tracking apps and club technology into one seamless mobile experience. Industry leaders such as Club Pilates, Planet Fitness, Gold's Gym, and Fitness Evolution leverage the Netpulse platform for their digital offerings. Learn more at http://www.netpulse.com.