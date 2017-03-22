North Charleston-based Equiscript, LLC, has announced an ongoing initiative to generate support for Charleston-based global nonprofit OneWorld Health. The company plans to provide approximately $30,000 in support for OneWorld Health in 2017.

The organizations noticed a synergy in their missions early in their communication.

Equiscript, a 340B pharmacy services management company founded in 2009, operates with the cause of improving access to healthcare in the communities the company serves. Equiscript does this primarily by implementing and managing home delivery pharmacy programs on behalf of healthcare providers who serve low-income, rural, and otherwise underserved communities in the United States.

OneWorld Health’s mission is to provide quality, affordable healthcare to people in need in developing nations around the world. They do this by establishing sustainable healthcare initiatives that empower the communities they serve to bring about long-term change and tangible improvements in their health and quality of life. The nonprofit has served more than 200,000 patients in East Africa and Central America since opening its first sustainable medical center in January 2011.

“We are working tirelessly to bridge a healthcare accessibility gap in East Africa and Central America,” said Michael O’Neal, Executive Director of OneWorld Health. “There are hundreds of millions of people around the world who don’t have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Corporate partners like Equiscript and others help us develop infrastructure and programs that will become self-sustaining sources of quality healthcare for people in these communities,” he said.

Michael Burkhold and Steven Kerr, Equiscript’s CEO and CFO, announced this week that the company will provide financial support for a OneWorld Health medical mission trip to Nicaragua in December. In addition to this, the company will make a donation to OneWorld Health for each new patient it serves through its pharmacy programs in 2017. Kerr says Equiscript plans to donate about $30,000 this year to OneWorld Health.

“Our whole company is energized and excited about this program,” said Kerr. “As a group, we are inspired and motivated by the good work our healthcare clients do in their communities in the United States. We look at the OneWorld Health program as an opportunity to expand our mission beyond our borders, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to partner with a like-minded organization like OneWorld Health.”

