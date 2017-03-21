At Clutch, we value the interexchange of ideas and best practices in the financial services industry

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk and compliance analytics and consulting firm, is a presidential sponsor of the 2017 Compliance and Legal Society Annual Seminar hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The seminar will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina March 19 to 22.

The 2017 conference marks Clutch Group’s fourth year of sponsorship and their second at the highest possible level. The conference will feature speakers such as Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York; and Robert W. Cook, president and CEO of FINRA;

“We’re proud to extend our support of the SIFMA C&L Annual Seminar to our fourth consecutive year,” said Varun Mehta, EVP—Client Engagement, Clutch Group. “As an organization, SIFMA brings together the leading minds of the industry and facilitates some of the world’s most influential idea exchanges. The C&L Annual Seminar reflects the values of the organization as a whole and its influence is felt throughout global regulatory policy.”

“At Clutch, we value the interexchange of ideas and best practices in the financial services industry,” says Charles Hastie, Regulatory Head, Clutch Group. “We’re pleased that the release of our 2017 Financial Services Regulatory Highlights Report coincides with the SIFMA Annual C&L Seminar. We’ve published this report at a critical juncture as the regulatory tide appears to be at the point of turning under the new American administration.”

Clutch will be showcasing their Clutch.IQ product suite consisting of Audio.IQ (Discovery & Surveillance for Audio), Capture.IQ (Contract & Derivatives Analytics), Chat.IQ (Discovery & Surveillance for Chat), and Trade.IQ (Trade Reconstruction) in addition to their range of managed services around investigations, litigation, and regulatory consulting.

Topics to be addressed for the benefit of the 1,800 attendees include “Legal issues for Small and Regional Firms,” “Compliance Risk Assessments, “What Does the DOL Rule Mean for the Rest of the Business” and “Understanding Bank Regulatory Expectations of Compliance Programs.”

"SIFMA’s C&L Annual Seminar is our marquee event that brings together leaders in the compliance and legal profession: law firms, financial institutions, regulators and vendors. It provides an opportunity to educate each other, share ideas and concerns, and address developments and emerging trends impacting the C&L community. We welcome all participants to this year’s seminar in San Diego. It is their participation each year that makes this event such a success." Salvatore J. Chiarelli, EVP, Head of Conferences & Events, SIFMA

About Clutch

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in NY, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch’s global team of attorneys, consultants, and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance, and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions. Clutch has been recognized by industry authorities including Nelson Hall, the New York Law Journal, Chambers Global, Frost & Sullivan, and Dun & Bradstreet and is regularly featured across major industry and market publications. For more information, visit http://www.clutchgroup.com.