Appnovation Appoints Digital Commerce Leader Tim Laurent

Global digital solutions and managed services provider Appnovation, have announced the hiring of Tim Laurent as their new ecommerce director. Acquiring an expert of this calibre, one of the industry’s leading Magento delivery directors, represents another major step in Appnovation’s strategic move towards a greater presence in the Magento ecommerce arena.

Mr. Laurent, one of the recipients of the 2016 Magento Spirit of Excellence Award, is known as a results driven specialist, with an enviable wealth of ecommerce knowledge, experience and success, someone who is recognized as one of the leaders in Magento strategy and delivery.

“We anticipated that Magento was about to become an even more significant player in the ecommerce market, so we were only ever going to hire someone with a stellar track record in the field,” said Arnold Leung, Appnovation CEO. “Tim is a proven success story, who shares our company’s vision of becoming global leaders in the Magento and ecommerce spaces, and we’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Mr. Laurent brings with him a consistently expanding ecommerce portfolio, having delivered more than 50 successful B2B and B2C ecommerce project implementations over the last three years, including work with Acquia. He will lead and accelerate Appnovation’s Magento project growth, and deliver a timely boost to the company’s investment into, and commitment to, ecommerce.

“Tim’s appointment strengthens Appnovation's ecommerce practice, and his experience will well serve Appnovation clients who are leveraging the power and flexibility of open source solutions to create highly personalized, content-rich commerce experiences,” said Laura Brooks, Acquia vice president of commerce. Magento and Acquia are working together to integrate commerce and digital experience solutions for merchants and global brands.

As a Magento partner, Appnovation is focused on delivering ecommerce solutions that enable clients around the world to integrate the digital and physical shopping experiences together, providing their customers with quick, easy, and user friendly online shopping experiences.

