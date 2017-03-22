LCR-Reader and the Probe Connector

Siborg Systems Inc. has been offering new accessories and devices for use with their LCR-Reader, Smart Tweezers and other tweezer-based LCR and ESR meters in their online store over the past year. One of these accessories is the LCR-Reader/Smart Tweezers Kelvin Probe Connector that allows users to use their tweezer-based multimeters as a complete probe station. Siborg has recently begun offering 2 new types of pin probes compatible with the Kelvin Probe Connector: fine and extra-fine.

The Kelvin Probe Connector (KPC) connects to any Smart Tweezers LCR-meter or LCR-Reade r devices, with a shielded two-wire connector and a set of the included attachments. When it is connected, users can test components that are larger than the tweezers’ gap. The Kelvin probe introduces very small additional parasitics and thus ensures high accuracy of the devices while also being able to complete full PCB probing.

The fine and extra-fin pin probes connect to the Kelvin Probe Connector using a 4mm multimeter plug on KPC cable. The length and width of the probes can reach smaller components on more crowded PCBs. The Kelvin Probe Connector set includes 5 attachments: long and medium pin probes, alligator clips, 4 mm multimeter plugs, and spade connector.

LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR- and ESR-meters have become an essential tool for testing and troubleshooting Surface Mount Technology. They use sharp gold-plated tweezers that are able to grasp and hold tiny components. When in contact, the devices are able to determine the type of component and best measurements ranges before measuring with high accuracy and speed. Best of all, they require no set-up between measurements; both devices are fully automatic. All measurement values are instantly made available on the bright OLED display on the device, including any secondary values and test parameters used.

LCR-Reader is the best selling model at a lower price point with a sufficiently good 0.5% basic accuracy. Users are able to switch between measurement modes using one-button navigation. About a year ago Siborg finalized a new calibration fixture for LCR-Reader and now provides NIST traceable calibration certificates for the device.

Smart Tweezers have grown to be an essential tool for SMT production lines; this device offers a higher basic accuracy of 0.2% and more features including component sorting, offset subtraction, and diode/continuity testing. Siborg has recently begun offering a Bluetooth enabled Smart Tweezers model that allows the LCR-meter to communicate with PC software and dedicated apps to relay information. This ability is practical in situations where measurements must be recorded for quality control or when needing to review past measurements.

Siborg offers a selection of devices, accessories and parts in their LCR-Reader Store and Amazon sales channels in Canada, USA and Europe. These include the popular LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers meters, LED Test Tweezers, SMD Test Tweezers and Kelvin Probe Connector. They also offer Task Kits that include a device with accessories and parts, such as batteries or extra tweezer probes.

For those in need for Smart Tweezers spare parts for older and new models, a special website had been developed listing the parts with pictures and specifications.

