Monster Ravebox Bluetooth Speaker with LED Lights

Monster®, the world leader in high-performance personal audio, launched its latest reimagined Bluetooth Boombox, the Monster RaveBox at Disco Donnie’s Ultimate Music Experience 2017 on San Padre Island, Texas. Headliners included Marshmello, Tiesto, and Zedd. UME has been held on South Padre Island for seven years and has become one of the biggest Spring Break destinations in the country.

Named one of the most innovative products of 2017 at CES, the new Monster Ravebox is a one-of-a-kind party starter that features a spectacular built-in LED light show that synchronizes to the music and provides instant ambience. As one of the main sponsors of UME 2017, the largest spring break electronic music festival in North America, Monster demonstrated the Ravebox (MSRP:$499.95) in public and VIP areas of the event.

Noted Head Monster Noel Lee: “When we introduced our original Monster Blaster last year, our goal was to reimagine the classic ‘80s boom box for the modern era, with high-wattage bi-directional sound for a new level of portable party audio. With the addition of Ravebox to the Blaster family of portable music products, we’re giving music lovers a unique way to enjoy and share their music, with deep, powerful audio, plus a mind-bending light show that literally lets them bring the festival home!”

Top EDM Festival Producer, Disco Donnie states, “Our festivals are known for their innovative production value; we believe in always pushing the envelope to create an unforgettable music experience for the fans. Monster follows that same philosophy and the company’s new RaveBox Bluetooth speaker, which really captures the essence of the festival atmosphere and brings it home with LED lights and powerful audio. We are thrilled that Monster chose UME to launch their reimagined boom box.”

Ravebox – Explosive Sound

In addition to its mesmerizing synchronized LED light show capabilities, the Monster Ravebox offers the same powerful high-wattage bi-directional sound as the original Blaster, with full and deep bass. The secret to the explosive sound is an innovative design and technology that features including a V-shaped angled cabinet with drivers on both sides that project on either side of the speaker. This creates direct and reflective sound that comes towards you and bounces off the wall to create a completely immersive experience that Monster calls V-Sound™. They also features Monster’s proprietary PowerBass™, an integrated powered subwoofer for real bass response. Ravebox also offers Indoor and Outdoor Dual EQ Voicing Profiles that optimizes the sound for any environment, and enhances bass further for outdoor listening sessions. Bluetooth and USB connectivity, as well as classic styling that will look great on anyone’s shoulder or at any social gathering. Best of all, Ravebox has 12 hours of continuous battery power, so you can literally dance the night away! Adding to its modern convenience features, Ravebox features a USB charging port so you can recharge your smartphone while partying.

About Monster:

For the past 36 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and has since become the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues to lead in innovation with Monster having been granted over 500 Patents and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries. Monster® also prides itself in helping those who are in less-than-fortunate circumstances through Monster Cares. Above all, Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.