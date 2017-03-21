NADAguides is the only provider for detailed, up-to-date, and instantly available pricing and valuations for the manufactured housing market.

NADAguides, the largest publisher of the most market-reflective values, retail pricing, and information available for manufactured homes, will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2017 Tunica Manufactured Housing Show in Tunica, Mississippi on March 29 – 31. NADAguides will feature their pricing and valuation tools for new and used manufactured homes, MH CONNECT for New Homes, MH CONNECT for Used Homes, and MH Online.

NADAguides’ Lenny Sims, Chief Business Development Officer; Eric Westermeyer, Managing Editor; and Ruta Heinman, Market/Data Analyst, will be on-site at booth 81/82 to provide demonstrations, and answer any product-related questions. Free 30-day trials of MH CONNECT for Used Homes will be available to show attendees who visit the NADAguides booth. In addition, a daily raffle winner will be drawn for a free one-year subscription to MH CONNECT for Used Homes.

As a pricing tool for new manufactured homes, MH CONNECT for New Homes was developed to help lenders comply with the Higher-Priced Mortgage Loans (HPML) Appraisal Rule that went into effect on July 18, 2015; however, retailers, community owners, and consumers, have been greatly benefiting from the use of this product as well. MH CONNECT for New Homes users are able to quickly generate custom price reports from any device at any time, and at an extremely competitive price.

On a pay-per-report basis, MH Online offers single price reports for new manufactured homes for $35 each. Single value reports for used manufactured homes are also available on MH Online, and these start at $26 each. To order either of these, visit: http://www.nadaguides.com/Manufactured-Homes/

For higher-volume users looking to take advantage of a discounted rate, multi-price report packages can be purchased. With these packages, report pricing works out to between $10 and $30 per price report, depending on package size. These can be securely purchased through the NADAguides online store at: http://www.nadaguidesstore.com/Type/Online-Access

“NADAguides is the only provider for detailed, up-to-date, and instantly available pricing and valuations for the manufactured housing market. With our complete suite of MH products – MH CONNECT for New Homes, MH CONNECT for Used Homes and MH Online – lenders, retailers, community owners, insurers, appraisers, and consumers now have all of the tools and detailed data available whenever they need it. This enables users to make the most informed and sound decisions about buying and selling, pricing and valuation, financing, compliance, and their investments.”

About National Appraisal Guides, Inc. and NADAguides.com

NADAguides.com is the largest publisher of the most market-reflective vehicle pricing and information available for automotive, classic cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and manufactured homes. NADAguides offers in-depth shopping and research tools, including a broad range of data, products, and services. National Appraisal Guides, Inc. also produces software, mobile applications, raw data, web services, web-syndicated products, and print guidebooks. National Appraisal Guides, Inc. is a strategic ally of J.D. Power and Associates.