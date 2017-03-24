STEAM Craft Edu wins 'Best Free ICT/App Product' at 2017 GESS Education Awards

Leading the way in education revolution, STEAM Craft Edu took best in class honors, winning this year's Best Free ICT / App Product at the prestigious 4th GESS Education Awards, held March 15 in Dubai.

Celebrating the best and brightest in the Education sector, the annual GESS Awards sees nominations from over 30 countries and recognizes educational products, services, resources, and people that are paving ways in revolutionizing education in the 21st century.

STEAM Craft, designed in collaboration with leading educators, helps teach students in grades 3 to 6 critical STEAM skills including science, technology, engineering, arts, match, coding, robotics, and innovation using a highly engaging 3D educational sandbox and game-based learning platform.

"We are honored to be recognized with a GESS Award for our efforts innovating and creating social impact opportunities in education. The award validates our passion and continued efforts to bring new ways to teach important 21st century skills to kids through games, and help democratize education." said Phil Mason, Steam Craft Edu's Chief Maker. “Steve Jobs once said, “Equal opportunity more than anything, means a great education." And this is our driving force.”

True to the Company’s commitment in helping to democratize steam education, STEAM Craft Edu provides a technology-enhanced game based teaching platform that makes learning more engaging and accessible for children and their teachers globally, with both free and paid versions. The platform greatly enhances the teaching of steam education including computer programming for kids.

Planeteers, the first game built in the STEAM Craft platform, is rolling out with NGO partners in the Philippines beginning March. The international version will be available from June 2017 on PC, Mac and tablets.

“Planeteers provides a fantastic opportunity for educators to teach core STEAM and STEM curriculum subjects in an exciting and engaging way, providing an extensive range of activities for elementary students in grades 3 to 6, including kids coding. The game can be used in a holistic sense to teach a comprehensive STEAM curriculum, or used for very specific teaching streams like coding classes for kids using the platform’s 3D blockly coding modules,” added Phil Mason.

The technology revolution is happening at an exponential speed in what we call the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, with significant predicted job losses for the traditional global workforce. Given rapidly changing job markets, there is increased focus in teaching children important 21st century skills including STEAM/STEM and computer programming for kids. The STEAM Craft Edu platform and its hero game Planeteers, have been designed to help solve some of these real world skills development problems, by teaching STEAM and STEM curriculum subjects and computer programming through serious gaming.

For more information, visit http://www.steamcraftedu.com.

For more information on the GESS Education Awards, visit http://www.gessawards.com/