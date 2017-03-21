Blubrry PowerPress Podcasting Platform Tops 1 Million Downloads

Blubrry PowerPress, the most popular podcasting platform, reached 1 million downloads March 10. This significant milestone indicates the value and success podcasters have found using WordPress, plus the PowerPress Podcasting Plugin, and Blubrry Podcast Hosting and Statistics services.

PowerPress, first released in 2008, is a free WordPress plugin that quickly became the single most popular podcasting platform.

“PowerPress was created by Blubrry to fill a void,” explained Todd Cochrane, CEO of RawVoice, Blubrry’s parent company. “The WordPress podcasting plugins at the time were plagued with compatibility issues and poor support. We developed and launched PowerPress and the industry’s response was phenomenal.”

Approximately 18 percent of all podcasts found on iTunes use PowerPress, more than any other service or platform. The plugin powers more than 65,000 podcast websites ranging from single podcasts, radio stations and podcast networks.

“PowerPress allows individuals to manage podcasts directly from their WordPress website,” explained Angelo Mandato, CIO of Blubrry and the main developer of PowerPress. “By combining the website experience with your podcast, podcasters can leverage the synergy created between web visitors and podcast subscribers. With more than 100 iTunes compliant features, users can manage multiple podcasts in both audio and/or video.”

PowerPress key features include:

*Multiple audio and video media players

*Multiple podcasts by format and/or category

*Platform migration tools

*Website / podcast SEO tools

*Mobile friendly one-click subscribe buttons

Blubrry podcast hosting customers receive the most benefits using the plugin, as they are able to post, upload and publish their episodes within their website dashboard, Cochrane said. “PowerPress also works with many membership plugins allowing podcasters to create premium podcasts to directly monetize their content,”.

About Blubrry Podcasting:

Founded in 2005, Blubrry.com is a podcasting community and directory with more than 375,000 shows that provides creators the power to host their audio and video, make money, get detailed audience measurements and much more. Blubrry’s paid podcast service is the only service that offers free phone and video conference support to its customers.