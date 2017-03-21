Content Analytics, Inc., a leading provider of eCommerce management solutions for brands and retailers, announced today the availability of a new eBook, written by Founder and CEO, David Feinleib, that delivers a roadmap for brands to start winning online. eCommerce is growing at an alarming rate and many brands have limited eCommerce presence. By using certain best practices, brands can quickly establish strong positions online. The eBook uncovers the top seven actions that are crucial for a brand to create a robust online experience, start winning the buy box, and increase revenues.

Here are three of seven best practices outlined in the ebook:



Developing best-in-class product presence

Implementing on-going operational visibility

Adopting centralized content management

To learn all of the steps that brands can take to win online, download “eCommerce Playbook for Brands: How to Win in eCommerce” here: https://goo.gl/Ofny3C

“No matter what stage of eCommerce development brands are at, these best practices can help them accelerate their eCommerce activity. We’ve developed this eCommerce Playbook for Brands to share the seven key plays required for eCommerce success.”

David Feinleib, CEO, Content Analytics

