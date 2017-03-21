Edufii, the digital coaching solution that enhances relationships between coaches and athletes, fitness trainers and clients, and physical therapists and patients in 60+ sports across 140 countries, is now part of Shotzoom Software, the makers of the Golfshot and Golfplan family of apps with over 2.7 million active members worldwide.

Shotzoom’s award-winning software development and mobile marketing team will accelerate development and growth of the Edufii assistant coaching platform. Immediate priorities include making Edufii available in 10 additional languages, adding key features for academies and clinics, and tailoring the platform to meet the specific needs of sports and fitness associations, national team coaches, leagues, and collegiate sports.

“Edufii brings something essential to the coaching world: the digital assistant every coach needs to save time, stay organized, stay connected with their clients, improve their coaching impact, and make more money,” said Ben Addoms, CEO, Shotzoom Software.

“Any coach will tell you their #1 goal is to help their athletes get better faster. As a high performance golf coach for 10+ years, I was spending 3-4 hours per night after a full coaching day mired in emails, texts and different apps trying to bridge the gap between effective sessions and ongoing development. Now, because of Edufii, coaches can maintain forward momentum without all the brutal admin and inefficiencies that they experienced for years. Edufii is built for coaches by coaches to simplify their lives and amplify their impact,” said Spencer Dennis, Founder and Head Coach, Edufii.

Spencer collaborated with leading golf coaches including David Leadbetter, Martin Chuck and Cameron McCormick to help define the Edufii platform.

“Edufii has helped me focus on what really matters with my students. It makes my life easier while giving me the ability to still provide the best coaching possible. As a time and relationship management tool, Edufii lets me focus on coaching during the day and then on my life outside of golf once the day is done,” said Martin Chuck, Founder and Head Coach, Tour Striker Golf Academy.

Visit http://www.edufii.com for more information and to schedule a demo.

About Shotzoom

Shotzoom, LLC creates market-leading mobile technology solutions that empower active lifestyles and enhance the experience of sports, coaching and fitness. Shotzoom enables the world's largest digital golf and coaching community through a family of mobile applications including the #1 golf GPS app Golfshot: Golf GPS, Golfshot Plus, Golfplan and the digital coaching solution Edufii. Over 3 million coaches, athletes, and fans in 200 countries rely on Shotzoom apps to coach, train, and play smarter.