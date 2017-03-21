Altec Awards Net@Work 2016 Sage Partner of the Year Award

Altec DocLink Evolution 2017 “We appreciate our partners’ efforts to incorporate Altec solutions for their customers. We are proud to have Net@Work so invested in DocLink. This award is well-deserved.”

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in document management and workflow solutions, today awarded their 2016 Sage Partner of the Year Award to Net@Work at DocLink Evolution, Altec’s annual customer and partner conference in Newport Beach, CA. The award recognizes Net@Work for their outstanding relationship with Altec by providing Sage customers with DocLink document management solutions.

This marks Net@Work’s second Sage Partner of the Year Award, having received the same honor for their 2015 success at Altec’s inaugural DocLink Evolution event last year. Altec President and COO Don Howren stated, “We appreciate our partners’ efforts to incorporate Altec solutions for their customers. Net@Work recognizes the strategic value their customer can achieve when integrating their ERP solution with our DocLink solution. We are proud to have Net@Work so invested in DocLink, and are grateful for the opportunity to thank them for their support, enthusiasm, and partnership regarding all aspects of our solution. Net@Work consistently demonstrates their ability to deliver the benefits of Altec’s Sage-endorsed solution to its Sage customers. This award is well-deserved.”

“We are committed to providing our clients with the best and most appropriate business technology solutions available, which is why working with recognized industry-leaders such as Altec is so important to us,” said Alex Solomon, Net@Work’s Co-President and Co-Founder. “Altec’s DocLink solution is a perfect fit for our Sage customers looking to enhance their business processes and improve operational efficiency with an enterprise document management solution. We are honored to receive this award, and we look forward to our continued relationship with Altec to provide our clients with the most robust and flexible solutions available.”

About Net@Work

Founded in 1996 as a network support company, Net@Work has evolved into a provider of a full range of IT services and solutions, including ERP, CRM, HRMS, eCommerce, cloud solutions, managed services, and systems integration. Headquartered in NYC with offices across North America, their professional services staff of 200 plus supports over 7,000 clients. The company has received numerous awards for its high level of client satisfaction. Partnerships with proven technology leaders, including Sage, NetSuite, Magento, Abila, Microsoft, Salesforce, Dell, Citrix and VMware, allow Net@Work to deliver a range of unbiased, integrated solutions that bring its clients every competitive advantage possible. For more information call 1-800-719-3307, visit http://www.netatwork.com or follow us @NetatWork_corp on Twitter.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Amtech, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

# # #