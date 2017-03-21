The 3rd Annual Sales Productivity Conference “Together, we’re elevating the sales enablement profession by bringing practitioners together to network and share innovative ideas to boost sales productivity,” says Elay Cohen, CEO, SalesHood

SalesHood, the leading sales productivity platform, is hosting its 3rd Annual Sales Productivity Conference in San Francisco on April 5th, 2017. The Sales Productivity Conference is a one-day event for sales and marketing leaders to share sales enablement best practices. The conference offers compelling keynotes, action-oriented content and collaborative workshops to share ideas and network.

The conference features keynotes from some of the most successful and forward-thinking sales productivity leaders from Apttus, DocuSign, FinancialForce, SalesHood, Xactly, and the highly acclaimed sales trainer Barry Rhein. Topics include: Sales performance insights and benchmarks, data-driven sales enablement, sales productivity multipliers, sales transformations and go-to-market alignment.

Speakers include:

Christopher Cabrera, CEO, Xactly

Barry Rhein, Founder, Selling Through Curiosity

Quyen Chang, Sr. Director, Global Field Enablement, FinancialForce

Adam Sold, VP WW Field Operations, FinancialForce

Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Revenue Officer, Apttus

Aaron Farley, Global Head of Enablement, Apttus

John Hsieh, Sr. Director, Global Enablement, DocuSign

Jeff Leslie, Director, Field Communications and Sales Enablement, Docusign

Elay Cohen, CEO, SalesHood

About SalesHood

SalesHood helps companies boost sales productivity by getting more salespeople performing like to performers. SalesHood simplifies and automates sales productivity with next generation training, onboarding, collaboration, and content sharing. SalesHood has more than eighty customers, thousands of teams and over twenty thousand sales and customer success people from Alteryx, Apttus, Docusign, Domo, Host Analytics, FinancialForce, InsideSales, Intacct, RingCentral, ServiceMax, Telogis, Zuora and many more. For more information about SalesHood and a free trial, visit us at https://www.saleshood.com.