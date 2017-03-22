Julia Gillard, in her interview with C.M. Rubin (Founder of CMRubinWorld), speaks about the troubling trends in world politics - “we have seen strong anti-globalization sentiment worldwide” - and how to address them. “Globalization has exposed students to a far greater range of ideas, cultures, languages, places and ideologies than ever before. Knowing how to understand these things, communicate and utilize them will be essential to their future success.”

Gillard states that her vision for education remains the same and that is “to provide all children, no matter where they live, their nationality or their gender, with a great quality education.” She emphasizes that “gender equality still eludes us” and that “every child deserves to be learning, regardless of their gender or location.”

In a changing world, students need to be globally competent, which she says “is about equipping students with the skills they need to succeed and compete.”

Read the full article here

Julia Gillard was the 27th Prime Minister of Australia from 2010 to 2013, as leader of the Australian Labor Party. She was previously the 13th Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, and held the cabinet positions of Minister for Education, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, and Minister for Social Inclusion from 2007 to 2010. Gillard is a Distinguished Fellow with the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution in Washington. In 2014, she was appointed chair of the Global Partnership for Education. Gillard also serves as Patron of Camfed, the Campaign for Female Education, which tackles poverty and inequality by supporting girls to go to school and succeed, and empowering young women to step up as leaders of change.

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced over 500 interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter

Contact Information

David Wine

CMRubinWorld

David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com