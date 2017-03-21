To support its growing benefits enrollment and technology-based health services business, IdeaCrew is pleased to announce that Patrick Canavan, Psy.D., has joined the company as Vice President of Consulting Services.

In this senior role, Dr. Canavan will serve as Information Technology (IT) Project Director for the implementation of a Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) Marketplace for a New England State-based Exchange. He will also oversee IdeaCrew’s work in a fast-growing new area: IT-enabled behavioral support to improve outcomes for people in recovery from mental illness. His comprehensive approach to behavior support elevates access to care, reduces red tape and delivers transparency at a fraction of the price.

Dr. Canavan brings to the position executive level experience in healthcare, most recently as a Managing Director of Paladin Healthcare Management, and an outstanding track record in health facility turnaround and financial, regulatory and treatment reform. He has led the successful resolution of federal civil rights and financial management suits. His leadership experience includes serving as CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and as Director of the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, a key regulatory agency in the District of Columbia.

“Truly successful health technology service offerings start with the ability to envision the whole solution,” said Dan Thomas, IdeaCrew’s CEO. “There’s no substitute for operational-level experience providing services, along with a gut-level feel for the clients we serve. That’s what having Patrick Canavan on board enables us to deliver.”

Dr. Canavan will play a lead role as IdeaCrew extends the approach that helped Washington DC’s health insurance exchange technology become the nation’s #1 top-rated system (Clear Choices Campaign 2017 Report Card), expanding it to serve other states and new benefits markets.

“This is an exciting time for our industry and this team,” said Canavan. “I am delighted to be with a company that understands that access to care and on-time connection to the right provider are the future of successful health care systems. It’s a pleasure to join with forward-looking thought leaders who get the job done efficiently and effectively.”

IdeaCrew connects people to healthcare through modern, Agile-based technology. Founded in 2002 by CEO Dan Thomas, IdeaCrew applies integrative and disruptive thinking to build enterprise software, web applications and mobile solutions that achieve real-world results at a fraction of the cost of traditional Big Health solutions. IdeaCrew is committed to guiding clients’ use of technology to become more data-enabled, customer-focused and accountable.

