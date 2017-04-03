The 2016 Lumiere Photography Awards, completes its fourth edition with over 500 entries from talented photographers in 30 countries around the globe. The international photography competition narrowed down the field to three major award winners and 15 honorable mentions. Due to a tie for first place, the Grand Prize Award for The 2016 Lumiere Awards Photographer of the Year will be shared by: Szymon Barylski from Ireland and Dongwook Lee from South Korea. Armineh Hovanesian from the United States was this year’s Mobile Photographer of the Year.

“Each year we are humbled by the caliber of talent and global reach of this competition,” says Chris Davies, Founder and President of The Lumiere Awards. “The fact that we had a tie for first place shows just how exceptional the submissions were this year.”

The Lumiere Awards is an annual open call for photographers of all backgrounds possessing an uncommon vision. The Awards call for images that are “expansive, images that rupture, reveal, disrupt and free how we feel and see.” With the goal of celebrating the most iconic photos taken by new and emerging talent, as well as professionals, from around the world, The Lumiere Awards is an initiative of Fabrik Media, Inc. is a multifaceted brand, marketing, publishing and experiential agency that supports artists and the arts.

The Awards collected online submissions in a variety of categories including abstract, collage, and still life from professional, amateur, and mobile photographers. Each submission was carefully reviewed and the winners were determined by an expert panel of international judges from the fields of photography, art, publishing, education, and cultural institutions.

In addition to the top three winners, the list of 15 honorable mentions includes: Jennifer Baird, Australia; Sergey Bisirkin, Russia; Peter Braunholz, Deutschland; Chris Vanden Broeke, Belgium; Paul Crampton, Canada; Alexa Coughlin, USA; Katinka Kemp, Australia; Anita Kovacevic, Austria; Alexvi Li, China; Rebecca Lodin, Australia; Erin McGean, Canada; Michelle Robinson, Australia; SameSource, United States; Felicia Simion, Romania, and Gili Yaari, Israel.

The Lumiere Awards Grand Prize winners will receive $5,000 in cash and prizes including a solo booth at the 2017 Photo Independent Art Fair. The Mobile Photographer of the Year will be awarded $1,850 in cash and prizes.

For more information about the awards and winners, please visit http://lumiereawards.com/

About The Lumiere Awards

The Lumiere Awards are an international open call for photography possessing uncommon vision. This opportunity is open to photographers of all backgrounds who capture images that make the unknowable known. Our goal is to celebrate the most iconic photos taken by new and emerging talent, as well as professionals, from around the world and award their photographic insights. http://lumiereawards.com/

About Fabrik Media, Inc.

Fabrik Media, Inc. is a multifaceted brand, marketing, publishing and experiential agency that supports artists and the arts. In collaboration with a talented and passionate network of publishers, dealers, curators and arts professionals, Fabrik Media provides artists with professional opportunities to have their work exhibited, published and represented through various platforms. http://fabrikmedia.com/