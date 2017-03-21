blueC Certified as an Applied Platinum Integration Partner

Applied Systems today announced that blueC has become a Platinum Integration Partner. blueC’s elevation within the Applied Partner Program reflects the significant agency and brokerage adoption of its blueButler application integration, which automates the management and documentation of every phone call via VOIP phone integration with Applied Epic.

Integrated with Applied Epic via Applied SDK, blueC’s blueButler application launches at the start of every phone call to provide real-time workflow tags, guides, checklists, audio signature scripts, upsell/cross-sell reminders, and client call histories to ensure agency and brokerage staff deliver a superior customer experience when servicing clients live on the phone. blueButler automatically records and embeds client phone calls as an activity in Applied Epic, providing agency and brokerage staff instant access to critical information to complete business tasks, train staff, and mitigate against and manage E&O. blueButler is also integrated with most VOIP solutions, empowering Applied Epic customers to take advantage of a connected experience without having to switch from their existing VOIP service providers.

“Agencies and brokerages look to their management system to serve as a single source of truth on all prospect and customer information,” said Bob Casselli, chief executive officer, blueC. “As an Applied Platinum Integration Partner, we continue to collaborate with Applied to offer agencies and brokerages a seamless way to manage their phone processes within their core management system. Together, blueC and Applied provide a single view of all customer interactions and greater operational efficiency.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied’s strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

“As the insurance industry experiences digital transformation, agencies and brokerages require integrated applications to keep their staff connected to their customers,” said Ben Goodman, director of Corporate Development, Applied Systems. “The significant adoption of the blueC blueButler integration further demonstrates market demand for advanced capabilities that create a more connected insurance experience. We are excited to recognize blueC as a Platinum Partner and look forward to future collaboration to add even greater value for mutual customer success.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About blueC 802 Inc.

blueC specializes in enterprise Call Content and Recorded Call Management and is a leading solution provider in the Insurance Carrier/Broker/Agency market. blueC’s award winning flagship product blueButler enables Brokers and Agencies to optimize call recorded business processes while identifying new revenue opportunities, mitigating risk and managing a highly qualified and productive workforce. For information on blueButler for Applied Epic, please visit http://www.bluec802.com.