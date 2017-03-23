Mode Media Japan, a joint venture with the advertising agencies Dentsu and ADK (WPP), magazine publishers Shogakukan, Shueisha, and Nikkei BP with Mizuho Capital, today announced that its shareholders have unanimously elected its founder Samir Arora as the Executive Chairman of the Board, along with its CEO Yusuke Akiba, Ernie Cicogna and Minako Matsushita as Directors and additionally have appointed Yusuke Akiba as its CEO and Minako Matsushita as its first CFO.

The combination of the purchase of Mode Media Japan business by investment group company Montaro and the return of its founder Samir Arora working with the team led by Yusuke Akiba and Minako Matsushita has quickly restored Mode to the become the leading digital media company in Japan.

“I am honored to be appointed to continue as the CEO of Mode Media Japan and be elected as the representative director,” said Yusuke Akiba, “I am looking forward to helping build an great digital media company.”

“It was humbling to be asked by the Mode Media Japan Team to return to manage an urgent turnaround of the company,” said Samir Arora. “You cannot imagine how proud I am of our employees and the support of our partners and publishers that in 6 weeks we were able to save, stabilize and transform the company to build a new thriving business.”

As a result of this turnaround, Mode Media Japan will continue its operations and operate the Mode, Glam, Brash, Tend and Mode Studios business in Japan. In addition, Mode Media Japan will become an affiliate within a new global media company that is being created based in the US, Europe and Japan to innovate the next generation media platform.

Prior to Mode Media Japan, Yusuke Akiba was the CEO of Aegis Media Japan/Dentsu Aegis Network, where he oversaw all of the Aegis companies including Carat, Vizeum, SPI, iPropspect and Isobar, and earlier was the CEO of Carat Japan.

About Mode Media Japan

Mode Media Japan was founded in February 2008 initially as Glam Media Japan, as a subsidiary of Glam Media Corporation by its founder Samir Arora, Chairman & CEO and Director Ernie Cicogna, CFO & Head of International—to reach digital consumers across Japan and Asia-Pacific, including South Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. In 2009, it formed a joint venture with Dentsu, ADK (WPP), Shogagukan, Shueisha, and Nikkei BP with Mizuho Capital. In January 2017, Mode Media announced that the investment company Montaro purchased all the shares and business from Mode Media Inc. LLC.

Mode Media Japan is the #1 Lifestyle and Women’s Digital Media Company in Japan and the leader in Women’s Style, Fashion, Beauty, Parenting, Teens and Men’s Lifestyle categories. It operates Mode web sites Glam.jp, Tend.jp and Brash.jp. Mode Japan launched Mode Studios for original videos and digital series in 2016.

Mode Media Japan reaches a coveted premium audience of women, millennials, men and teens with over 30 Millions active users a month in Japan, bringing together the key influencers, journalists, bloggers, publishers, and video producers creating content on Mode Media Japan’s owned & operated curated content platform sites and on the creator’s blogs, sites, social platforms and channels. It works with top global brand advertisers such as P&G, Unilever, LVMH, Lenovo, H&M, BMW, Chanel, Shiseido, Fiat, Air France, and Estee lauder providing engaging ads, content, videos and social amplification to consumers.

