Ellevate Network, the nation’s leading network for professional women, is holding its inaugural summit in New York City on June 21st, gathering together powerful women across business, media, and politics to develop an action plan for accelerating the pathway towards gender equality.

Ellevate Network’s global chapters host 500 events a year providing professional women with a forum to discuss some of the most difficult questions professional women face today - How do women make more money at work? How do companies better support women employees - including paid leave, sponsorship, and skills development? How can women break into leadership positions and stay there, receive funding, make their voices heard, support other women?

These discussions need a bigger stage. Ellevate Network operates under the belief that bringing communities together with diverse voices will yield unique solutions and result in progress. Ellevate’s Mobilizing the Power of Women Summit will convene some of the most powerful voices in business today: from tech, corporations, entertainment, media, sports, and more. Featured speakers include Sallie Krawcheck, Chair of Ellevate Network; Allison Levine, mountain climber, explorer and NYT best-selling author; Jessica Bennett, author of Feminist Fight Club; Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigslist; Wade Davis II, former NFL player and activist; Erika Ervin (Amazon Eve), transgender activist, model and actress on American Horror Story: Freak Show; and fashion PR legend Kelly Cutrone.

For those interested in attending, the event will include sessions on:



Death of The Queen Bee: Turning Competition Into Collaboration

Innovation: If You Can’t Find It, Make It

Disrupting Diversity: Creative Ways to Approach an Age-Old Problem

Information is Power: How Interconnectedness, Media, and Access to Information Create Change

Ellevate Network President Kristy Wallace said, “Ellevate Network’s very first Summit, Mobilizing the Power of Women, is going to be a groundbreaking event where some of the brightest minds in business today come together to form real solutions. We could not be more pleased with the line-up we’ve secured, and are really looking forward to a productive, inspirational, and actionable event in June. This is exactly what Ellevate Network is all about, and now more than ever we need to be having these conversations about women’s place in business.”

The event will take place at AppNexus in New York City on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM. To register or learn more, click here.

For those who are unable to attend live, the event will also be livestreamed.

If you’re interested in sponsoring this event, please contact corporate(at)ellevatenetwork(dot)com. If you’d like to attend the event as media, please contact tina(at)ellevatenetwork(dot)com.

About Ellevate Network: Ellevate Network is a global network of professional women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.