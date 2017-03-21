Kings of Fi$h has been viewed millions of times online and on social media. “Working with some of the best minds in the business at the Seafood Expo North America these last few days has been awesome,” said Mike Ungaro.

On the heels of the most successful February in its 60 year history, San Pedro Fish Market, today announced that its frozen shrimp tray products at the Seafood Expo North America finishing today in Boston, MA picked up potential new from across the United States and Canada.

“Retailers have been very receptive to our mix of high quality, just like in the restaurant frozen shrimp trays,” said Mike Ungaro, Vice President, San Pedro Fish Market. “Combined with our proven ability to reach and sell to millennials interested in new flavors and the highest quality possible, Seafood Expo North America has been a gratifying success for us.”

During the show in Boston, MA which started on Sunday, March 19, the highly awarded reality series, Kings of Fi$h, was filming in the San Pedro Fish Market booth. Having been seen over 30 million times in the last month alone, the reality series chronicles the fun and challenges the family owners of the San Pedro Fish Market face together.

“The shows we filmed in Boston these past few days will give our fans across the country a taste of what goes into producing the frozen shrimp tray product, the adventure of working in an Expo type environment with buyers from New England, Florida, Canada, and every place in between, along with our adventures once the Expo closed for the day,” explained Ungaro. “We have worked on the frozen products for five years now and introduced them into nearly 1,000 stores during that time, so to share part of that ride with our fans is going to be awesome.”

Currently, San Pedro Fish offers three frozen versions of its world famous shrimp tray using the same high quality, large shrimp that are the most popular type in their market with the same vegetables and spices used in their restaurants. Since 2012, nearly 1,000 stores have carried the San Pedro Fish Market frozen shrimp trays which are designed to feed four in approximately 10 minutes of cooking and prep.

“Working with some of the best minds in the business at the Seafood Expo North America these last few days has been awesome,” said Mike Ungaro. “Being able to share our commitment to treating everyone who comes in contact with San Pedro Fish Market, from our restaurants to our frozen product to watching Kings of Fi$h online, as our guest has built new opportunities and partnerships for us.”

ABOUT SAN PEDRO FISH MARKET AND RESTAURANT

Founded in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant has grown into a top rated destination on the LA waterfront whose seafood, Lonely Planet described by saying, “Seafood feasts don't get any more decadent than at this family-run harbor-view institution.” Routinely serving more than 25,000 diners each week, San Pedro Fish Market is also one of the most nationally recognized brands online, in social media, and is featured in the frozen food sections of hundreds of premium and mass market supermarkets where consumers can pick from three microwavable versions of our World Famous Shrimp Tray. Just as at the restaurant and market, all ingredients are the freshest available and meant to be prepared and enjoyed directly in the kitchen with your favorite ice cold beverage. For more information, go to our website at http://ow.ly/obvmS.