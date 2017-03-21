Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (crescentharbor.com/) today announced that it has added Murray Feiss products to its online store.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer a variety of newly added products to our customers,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett explained that since 1955, Murray Feiss has maintained high standards for materials and workmanship, and has a reputation for being committed to carefully upholding the principles of quality and integrity which define the company. Four of Murray Feiss’ products have been added to Crescent Harbor Lighting’s online store.

The first newly added product is the Murray Feiss VS24001 1 Wall Sconce, which is inspired by fixtures found in turn-of-the-century industrial factories. The Calgary bathroom lighting collection from Feiss features wire frame shades, exposed lamping and a highly-structured shape with circular backplate detail.

“The caged metal style gives a truly rustic feel, and using vintage-style Edison bulbs (sold separately) further enhances the industrial vibe,” Fossett said, before adding, “Calgary fits bathrooms both large and small.”

The second newly added product is the Murray Feiss OL3413-LED 2-Light Mission Lodge. The Mission Lodge outdoor lighting collection by Feiss, according to Fossett, offers design versatility.

“Customers will be able to go rustic with fixtures in the Corinthian bronze finish and amber vertical ribbed glass or contemporary with fixtures in the brushed aluminum finish and clear, checkered glass,” Fossett said.

The third newly added product is the Murray Feiss P1429PN 1 - Light Mini-Pendant, a product that, according to Fossett, is stunning clear, textured crystals floating within a laser cut frame give the Lexi lighting collection from Feiss an artisan feel.

The final newly added product is the Murray Feiss F3168/3DWI 3 - Light Chandelier. “The Loras collection from Feiss is a contemporary take on historic, industrial designs,” Fossett noted. “The transitional chandeliers feature multiple corded pendants beautifully suspended on to a dark weathered iron-finished frame. Clear seeded glass shades add more rustic charm to this vintage-inspired silhouette, and the black fabric cord adds a clean, contemporary design feature to create contrast and update the look.”

