The Roadside Assistance Revolution Offering Better Peace Of Mind

There is a one in three chance that a motorist will require roadside assistance in the next 12 months due to battery failure or a related electrical system issue. That’s the gloomy news according to recent survey data cited by James Nicholls-Easley, General Manager of Roadside Response.

Not that long ago, car owners would generally detect when batteries were starting to fail, as cars became harder to start. Those warning signs have all but disappeared today as modern engines are easier to start, so a bad battery will generally perform well until it fails. It’s not unusual for an owner to park his vehicle, only to discover an hour later that his battery is completely dead.

Today’s modern automotive batteries not only provide starting power for the engine but the power needed to support modern vehicle’s accessories such as lighting and in-car entertainment.

A battery also makes up the difference in load by stabilising the alternator output between low engine speeds and when accessory load is greater at higher running speeds. This stabilising effect also protects a vehicle’s electrical system by smoothing out sudden high voltages which can damage electrical components.

With an understanding of how the modern car battery works, it’s easy to understand why battery failure continues to be the #1 cause of emergency roadside assistance call outs in Australia.

Car breakdowns always seem to happen unexpectedly and can be a frustrating experience according to Mr Nicholls-Easley, “We continue to receive feedback on the problems caused by battery related breakdowns. Many automobile club members have religiously paid membership year after year without complaint, only to be slugged $200 extra for a new battery when the battery breakdown occurs – causing many to turn away in frustration from traditional membership in search of pay as you need services, like Roadside Response”

Annualised roadside assistance membership can be quite costly with consumers paying from $100 to $400 a year for annualised Road Assist membership. That’s quite a cost when industry data reveals that, 2 out of 3 people won’t actually use it.

No one likes to pay for a service that they don’t use, so it’s no wonder consumers are seeking out alternative ‘pay as you go’ providers, such as Roadside Response.

Roadside Response recognises this need “We wanted to provide our consumers with increased peace of mind when that battery or breakdown situation occurs. Membership is not required, saving drivers hundreds of dollars a year and we only charge drivers for the cost of the battery – delivery and installation are included,” Mr Nicholls-Easley said.

Alongside reliability, peace of mind is the key consideration of roadside assistance consumers and Roadside Response are ensuring that consumers can depend on them to deliver.

"We wanted to revolutionize the Roadside Assistance space by giving further piece of mind to consumers who purchase a new car battery. That’s why we provide complimentary nationwide roadside assistance cover for the first 6 months, after a new battery purchase. So if a driver accidently leaves there lights on or locks their keys in the car or maybe runs out of fuel…their next Roadside Assistance call out is covered free of charge by their battery,” Mr Nicholls-Easley said.

So it seems that the modern car battery does even more than simply start cars and protect vehicle’s electrical systems, it now offers nationwide Roadside Assistance! That’s the case anyway for Roadside Response customers.

