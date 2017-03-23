On March 23, 2017, Dora Blank, a well-known Russian fashion designer, presents her new Autumn/Winter 2017/2018 collection at Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor shopping mall. The new collection highlights a key feature of the designer’s clothes – comfortable luxury for everyday activities. The clothes were created for everyday life; they are comfortable, ergonomic, and beautiful. The collection combines comfort and coziness with classic wear elements. One could wear these clothes relaxing near a fireplace, skiing down a slope, strolling along a waterfront boulevard, or dining out at a restaurant.

Meeting all the requirements of a capsule wardrobe, the DoraLife collection is tailored to the needs of practically all tastes and ages. Collection components can be combined, allowing the wearer to create many interesting looks. The collection includes quilted double-sided knit cashmere and silk jackets embellished with bright trim and contrasting removable accessories. Quilted water- and windproof coats and jackets are made from 4-layered fabric based on the 4+ BeautyDryWarmComfort technology. Bright sports eco-suede jumpsuits and velour suits embellished with silk and stitches are combined with silk tops. Handmade warm llama wool coats and jackets also feature prominently in the collection, as do cotton guipure bodysuit blouses and athletic wear dresses decorated with lace. The collection also highlights high-waisted pants made from knit wool and silk, jersey and cashmere – wide and light or tight and thick silhouettes. Uniquely shaped blousons and fluid silk skirts in a variety of charming pastel colors will also be shown.

Like all other Dora Blank collections, the DoraLife collection was created for ordinary people. You will not see classic slim models on the runway. Instead, the clothes are practically universal. The styles and fit flatter both young slim girls and the more mature woman, who may be regular- or plus-sized. DoraLife wear works well with any comfortable footwear, from stylish classic pumps and loafers to UGGs. The splendid ergonomic historical garment cutout of Dora Blank’s clothing is a great addition to all collection elements.

About Dora Blank

Dora Blank was born in Minsk, Belarus, in a family of musicians. After graduating from the journalism department of the Belarusian State University she began her career in mass media, including working at PTYUCH, the legendary 1990s glossy magazine, where she managed the marketing and advertising department. After that, Dora became the commercial director of one of Russia’s major publishing houses.

In 1998, Dora founded Reland Group which specialized in advertising and organizing exhibitions and events. She also participated in the launch of Art-Chronicle, a magazine dedicated to contemporary art issues.

Dora’s collaboration with the Russian Association of Designers, her broad experience in fashion, style, journalism, and advertising, as well as her devotion to arts and music, formed the foundation for her new project that she launched in 2004 – the Dress Theatre Personal Collection House. For 12 years, since its initial launch, the project has been a success: fashion collections developed by Dora and her colleagues have been seen at Moscow Fashion Week; Dress Theatre makes costumes for Russian theaters, such as Lenkom, Teatruim at Serpukhovka, the Children’s Theatre, and Galina Vishnevskaya’s Opera Center. The project also takes part in organizing charitable programs, fashion shows, and concerts.

Contact:

Viktoria Yartseva, +7 (495) 629-0125

Email info(at)dorablank(dot)ru, info(at)dresstheatre(dot)com

Website http://www.dorablank.ru