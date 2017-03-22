Passion and Profession with Bart Walter

A world-renowned sculptor will visit Hood College on March 30 at 7 p.m. for the second event in Hood’s Passion and Profession speaker series.

Bart Walter has captured the spirit of wildlife through his sculptures for more than 30 years. He will give a talk on his work at 7 p.m. in the Whitaker Campus Center Commons.

Combining a biologist’s eye and a sculptor’s understanding of his medium, Walter continues the tradition of 19th-century animaliers with life-like depictions of the animals he has observed in North America and Africa. He prefers to venture out into the field to study and sculpt his subjects in their natural environments. He first creates a maquette—a small working model—using wire, plywood, aluminum foil and wax. Walter has worked extensively using this method in Kenya, Rwanda, Botswana and Uganda, as well as in Manitoba, Canada, Montana and Wyoming.

His hands-on approach to the casting process results in sculptures that are faithful to the original work in clay or wax with no element lost. With this holistic view toward the inspiration, creation and casting of his work, Walter has won the respect and admiration of fine art curators, collectors and the general public worldwide.

A Maryland native, his work resides in notable public and private collections from the Ugandan Wildlife Authority Headquarters in Kampala, to the collection of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. His work has been on display in eight solo exhibitions at art museums throughout the United States and abroad. He is a Fellow with the National Sculpture Society.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information about Walter, visit http://www.bartwalter.com.

The “Passion and Profession” series, created by the Center for Career Development and Experiential Learning and the Office of the Dean of the Chapel, brings to campus speakers whose careers are based in a particular set of personal values that connect to a current social justice issue. The mission of the series is to introduce students to a variety of professions, to hear the stories of successful individuals and their preparation for and practice of a profession, as well as to understand how a liberal arts education has contributed to their personal and professional development. For more information, contact Beth O’Malley at 301-696-3436 or omalley(at)hood(dot)edu.