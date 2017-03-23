Dr. David Hamlin, a respected clinical research dentist, received notification this week he was awarded U.S. Patent No. 9597278 – “Compositions and Methods for Alleviating Hyposalivation and for Providing Oral Comfort” by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent is the first issued in the U.S. having specific claims for relief by a topical product of cannabis related cotton mouth.

Hyposalivation, xerostomia or dry mouth, are all commonly referred to as cotton mouth when associated with cannabis use. The uncomfortable condition is caused by suppression of saliva production and excretion from major and minor salivary glands in and about the mouth. According to Dr. Hamlin and many other oral health experts, normal amounts of saliva are essential to comfort, function, and continued health of the mouth.

Experiencing a dry mouth after cannabis use is extremely common for the over 1.2 million and rapidly growing number of medical marijuana card holders across 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Studies suggest regular use of cannabis for medical applications may create potentially painful and costly dental impacts to the user’s mouth, including periodontal disease. The cotton mouth effect associated with recurrent cannabis use typically increases over time until it can become extremely uncomfortable and unpleasant. Furthermore, the suppressed salivary flow associated directly with cannabis receptor blockade of the salivary system often becomes less manageable as cannabis use continues; even the temporary relief typically found in drinking water or other beverages ultimately prove to be an insufficient remedy.

In an effort to address this undesirable side-effect of cannabis use, Dr. Hamlin discovered topical use of very low concentrations of Grape Seed Extract (a natural source of antioxidant proanthrocyanidins) and Lemon Pulp (containing many beneficial phytochemicals) induces normalized salivary flow in humans, including those suffering from cotton mouth associated with the use of cannabis, no matter the delivery form or system.

Early in vitro laboratory studies suggested Dr. Hamlin’s proprietary topical preparation readily activated the Muscarinic 3 receptors located in and about the oral cavity, which are associated with the stimulation of normalized saliva flow within the mouth. Subsequently, two large double-blind human studies confirmed the clinical activity of the natural preparation and demonstrated sustained cotton mouth relief for up to 6 hours.

A recent article “Management of Cannabis-induced Periodontitis via Resective Surgical Therapy” in the March 2017 issue of the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA 148(3) http://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(16)30856-X/fulltext March 2017 p179-184) reinforced that cannabis smoking is associated with cotton mouth as well as leading to an increased risk of periodontal disease. In the article, cotton mouth was reported by subjects to last between 1 and 6 hours. Dr. Hamlin commented about the article: “I am quite proud we demonstrated up to 6 hours of dry mouth relief in the two double blind clinical trials conducted for my proprietary formula, the gold standard for establishing efficacy of new healthcare products.”

Efforts are underway to commercialize this novel and now patented approach designed to diminish the serious oral health hazards and relieve the resulting discomfort experienced by patients suffering from cotton mouth, the dry mouth impact of cannabis use.

