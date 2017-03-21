Pacific Union Financial, LLC is growing its Retail Division leadership with the addition of Jeremy Walker, Retail Regional Vice President.

Mr. Walker will be responsible for growing the Retail branch network in the Southeast region and increasing the current reach of Pacific Union to consumers. As the Regional Vice President, he will be responsible for Retail lending in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

“Pacific Union has experienced a great deal of growth over the last year and we’re eager to continue our success story. The addition of Jeremy to the Retail division will make a huge influence in the Southeast region. He has a strong retail background, and with his experience, knowledge and referral network, Jeremy is sure to make an impact for Pacific Union in the Southeast region,” said John Hummel, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Lending.

Mr. Walker has over 20 years of executive leadership in the mortgage industry. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Southeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional Mortgage Sales Executive for Citizens One Home Loans. He has also served as Senior Vice President for BB&T Corporation, Bank of America and First Technology Federal Credit Union.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join Pacific Union. John Hummel has built a solid retail division and I’m pleased they’ve chosen me to help continue the company growth in the Southeast region,” Walker said. “This company is growing quickly and making a tremendous mark on the mortgage industry; I’m thrilled to be part of it,” he added.

About Pacific Union Financial

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Irving, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas, California, Virginia, and North Carolina and over 40 branches across the country. We originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $23 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit http://www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.