Foundation Software Group, a developer of next-generation enterprise software solutions for law firms, announced the addition of Chris Vorderer as Senior Vice President of Customer Success.

The arrival of Vorderer comes at an opportune time for Foundation Software Group. Experience Management has become an imperative for many large law firms, and the Foundation customer base is expanding rapidly. Vorderer will be responsible for ensuring that customers maximize the value they receive from Foundation Software Group’s applications and will oversee customer support, professional services, and customer operations.

“Our most important priority is customer success,” said Nate Fineberg, co-founder and president of Foundation Software Group. “Chris brings a wealth of experience in legal enterprise software. We are fortunate to have someone of Chris’s caliber joining our team.”

Vorderer joins Foundation Software Group from Microsystems, where she was Vice President & Chief Customer Officer. Prior to Microsystems, Chris served as Vice President of Customer and Partner Services for LexisNexis InterAction.

“I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic team, many of whom I have worked with before,” said Vorderer. “I understand first-hand the people, process, and technology obstacles that law firms have faced trying to manage experience and expertise. I’m excited about the opportunity to build and deliver strong resources to help firms use Foundation Experience Management to solve these challenges.”

About Foundation Software Group

Foundation Software Group is a developer of next-generation software for large law firms. The company is led by an accomplished team of professionals who have a proven track record of success in law firm application development. The company’s flagship offering is Foundation Experience ManagementTM, an enterprise software platform that helps firms leverage their collective work experience and the expertise of its lawyers. For more information, please go to http://www.foundationsg.com.