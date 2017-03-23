The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach is proud to announce that its Executive Director, Chef Joseph Bonaparte, was named Educator of the Year by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, at the organization’s annual Stars of the Hospitality Industry Awards recently.

SCRLA presents the award to an individual that passionately employs his or her exemplary standard of knowledge and experience to help educate South Carolina’s hospitality workforce. SCRLA President and CEO John Durst noted that Bonaparte was “perfect for the role,” due both to his background as a Chef de Cuisine who has traveled and cooked all around the world, and as a certified culinary educator that is committed to SCRLA’s education programs.

“There is so much excitement and buzz about the new world class International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach,” said Durst. “Chef Bonaparte is helping pave the way for a generation of more educated and skilled future hospitality leaders.”

Bonaparte spends his days, nights and weekends teaching students about the wonders of the culinary arts. In his position at ICI, he prepares students to work in the multifaceted culinary and hospitality fields, overseeing programs in Baking and Pastry Arts, Kitchen and Food Preparation Techniques, Culinary Arts Technology or Professional Cooking. During his free time, he volunteers for South Carolina ProStart programs and its annual Invitational, imparting students with valuable skills and feedback.

“ICI teaches to the highest standards, preparing students to work all over the world,” said Bonaparte. “But we’re also committed to cultivating South Carolina’s growing reputation as a destination for locally based, high-quality, chef-driven cuisine.”

The International Culinary Institute at Horry Georgetown Technical College recently opened a new $15 million building in Myrtle Beach. About 140 students are enrolled in associate degree and certificate programs. Internships and scholarships are available for students who qualify. Chefs at ICI come from a broad range of culinary heritages and experiences. The ICI places 100 percent of graduates in restaurants, hospitality management or food equipment sales jobs.

