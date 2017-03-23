As the Chinese middle class continues to grow, Chinese tourism grows right along with it. In 2014, international travelers from China spent a world-leading $164.8 billion on vacations. This number is forecast to hit $422 billion by 2020, with an estimated 200 million Chinese nationals traveling to other countries.

iconKOL is a new marketing platform started by two experienced world travelers, Anna and Svetlana, who are very familiar with the hospitality industry and Chinese social media. iconKOL will help Western hospitality companies to reach their Chinese audiences.

Marketing methods that are successful in other countries tend to flounder in China. This is attributed to factors such as unique social media landscape, language barrier, and fundamental cultural differences.

Influencer marketing is becoming the most effective way for western companies to reach prospective customers in China. It relies upon finding reliable key opinion leaders (KOLs) who have a sizable and dedicated following. Finding these KOLs and establishing a relationship with them is not easy for western companies. This is a gap that iconKOL fills.

The iconKOL marketplace is a one-stop shop for Western hospitality brands. The experts at iconKOL take the time to vet each and every blogger to make sure that when clients use the iconKOL marketplace, they are looking at only qualified influencers who are eager and capable of getting the client's message to Chinese travelers. The marketplace will provide convenient payment model, ability to review and approve submitted content, performance indicators to measure campaign ROI, and other industry specific features that can help manage trips and events cost-effectively. IconKOL has also worked out a pricing schedule that is generous to writers, but also reasonable for clients.

The company is organized in Hong Kong and expects to establish locations in the U.S. and China. iconKOL differentiates itself from other companies that provide similar services in China by focusing their efforts on the travel industry. Accordingly, their collection of bloggers includes experts on tourism, food and beverage, and hospitality. Their service makes it possible for western companies to efficiently locate bloggers that will give them a high level of exposure in all of the right markets.

To visit the iconKOL marketplace, please go to https://marketplace.iconkol.com/. If you would like more information on iconKOL, please visit the company's website at https://iconkol.com/.