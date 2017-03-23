Heather Villarreal, a healthcare professional of over twenty years, currently working as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse, has completed her new book “Fit Kids Make Happy Kids”: a motivating and educational work on the crucial importance of a balanced diet and physical exercise for the heath of growing bodies and minds.

Throughout her years of nursing, Heather Villarreal has educated many people on specialized diets, such as: Diabetes Mellitus, Congestive Heart Failure, Kidney Disease and Obesity. Through teaching her clients, she realized the severity of obesity and the brutal consequences that follow. Heather has always enjoyed educating others. She now has two highly active boys who inspire her to educate them and the other kids around her about nutrition and fitness. Taking small steps to a better well-being doesn’t have to be painful. In fact, it can even be fun!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Heather Villarreal’s informational and inspiring work provides insight to improving the health and well-being of children and families. “Fit Kids Make Happy Kids” is separated into a three-part examination of the biggest health concerns facing children today, and the ways in which parents can be mindful to reduce them.

“Fit Kids Make Happy Kids” opens with Part One: Kids’ Daily Activity through the Years – discussing historical trends in physical activity, showing that the recent decline of movement has caused today’s children to become more sedentary and overweight. Obesity creates physical and emotional problems that children may not be aware of. Giving the reader some insight to their lack of physical mobility and the problems it creates, this book gives them power to do something about it. This discussion of calories and how weight gain/loss is achieved will help the reader achieve better health. There are many fun examples of exercise (such as jumping rope) for children, at minimal cost, to facilitate more activity.

Part Two: Kids’ Daily Nutrition through the Years – shows that people have evolved into a fast-food world, in which they don’t think about what they are eating. There are, however, better choices that readers can make even when eating in or out. The discussions of the six main nutrients helps children understand why they need specific foods for their body. The other important ingredients for a healthy body include water, fiber, and micronutrients.

“Fit Kids Make Happy Kids” gives the reader charts and examples on how to read the food labels to identify what they are eating and recognize their portions. The recommended serving size charts should help with water, fiber, and nutrient consumption. The “rate your plate” method is a new way to see the nutrition on your plate. It will give the reader the confidence that they are not overeating. Finally, the book gives them a fun experiment to do with their parents so they can visualize what serving sizes look like.

In Part Three: A Parental Guide to Supporting a Successful, Happy, and Healthy Child – “Fit Kids Make Happy Kids” includes a parent section to help parents motivate and encourage their children. The book shows parents different ways to cook and choose healthier foods. Baking, grilling, and choosing whole grains can give children the nutrients they need without sacrificing taste. Changing from soda or juice to water can save calories. Adding a little juice to water can help improve taste. Parents will find suggestions on increasing their children’s activity and giving suggestions on what to do if they are resistant. Finally, Heather Villarreal includes recipes for snacks and meals.

