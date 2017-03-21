Sangeeta Dworkin, Unanet's new VP of Customer Success Management This is an exhilarating time as Unanet continues its rapid growth, and I will leverage my previous experience in the customer success arena to help sustain this growth.

Sangeeta Dworkin brings over 25 years of experience to Unanet. This experience lies in the area of customer account and success management, software sales, and strategic partner management in the software and technology industries. In recent roles at Kitcheck and Deltek, Sangeeta was the VP of Account Management and Senior Director of Account Management respectively, where she maximized customer retention, satisfaction, and expansion. During her career Sangeeta also led a sales team who sold ERP, CRM, HCM, and project management solutions in the government contracting space, and implemented a successful channel partner network. Unanet is excited to have Sangeeta’s extensive experience and self-described, “unwavering passion to drive customer success,” both valuable to furthering Unanet’s initiative to ensure our customers achieve their desired outcomes with Unanet and remain long-term customers.

“Unanet’s reputation in the professional services software industry is first rate, and I’m thrilled to join this growing team,” said Dworkin. “This is an exhilarating time as Unanet continues its rapid growth, and I will leverage my previous experience in the customer success arena to help sustain this growth. I am also excited to join such a wonderful group of employees dedicated to improving customers’ organizations every day!”

Unanet is ecstatic to have Sangeeta join our Customer Success team and continue to support the growth of Unanet as a product and company. This position is new to Unanet and will focus on providing best in class service to our customers. Additionally, Sangeeta is a STEM advocate and has volunteered her time with Women in Technology’s “Girls in Technology” program, which fits perfectly with Unanet’s continued passion for Women in Technology and STEM efforts in the Northern Virginia area, and country-wide. As Vice President of Customer Success Management, Sangeeta will apply her extensive industry experience and passion to enhancing Unanet’s relationship with customers!

About Unanet:

Unanet is a leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations. Unanet delivers a purpose-built Project ERP solution with skills management, resource planning, budgeting & forecasting, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, project management analytics and dashboards, and integrated financials with AR, AP, GL and cost pool calculations. Over 1,000 organizations trust Unanet to maximize staff utilization, reduce administrative costs by 90%, improve invoicing by 10X, and support forward decision-making for improved operations. Unanet has several videos available if you would like to learn more about our firm and capabilities http://www.unanet.com/products/video-demonstrations.