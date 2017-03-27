“This platform is about creating transparency and celebrating individuals who are engaged in the Procurement process"

Vertic’s solution, the hub of which was http://makeprocurementawesome.com/, provides a platform that enables customers involved in procurement to share their stories about how they are transforming their businesses. “MakeProcurementAwesome.com is a grass roots communication platform that is helping to shift perception on behalf of the procurement industry, showcasing real-life stories within procurement where individuals are making a direct impact on the larger business,” says Kirsten Allegri Williams, VP of Marketing at SAP Ariba. “This platform is about creating transparency and celebrating individuals who are engaged in the Procurement process-- whether they are buyers or suppliers, who are making a difference, and represents SAP Ariba as facilitating the conversations beyond a product-specific level.”

Discussing the complexities and challenges they face every day – and how they have managed to overcome them –provides users with a platform to celebrate their collected role within the larger world of enterprise business. While there may still be traditional misconceptions about procurement, the #makeprocurementawesome platform empowers the industry to show its wider innovation and value.

“When SAP Ariba is communicating an intangible concept – such as digital transactions as part of the supply chain process - as opposed to a physical product, it is traditionally more difficult for the customer to understand it because of its complexity,” said Sebastian Jespersen, CEO of Vertic. “This communication platform can create a different way of understanding the complexities of the procurement industry, the impact it’s creating to global brands and, simultaneously, enabling SAP Ariba to create a longer-term relationship and brand affinity when appealing to shared values with its customers and prospects within procurement. This is the essence of what we term an entangled relationship between brand and customer.” Through a transparent means of giving praise and attention to the procurement professional, SAP Ariba has created a communication platform that also drives consideration for how SAP Ariba can be a future employer and partner, leveraging their position as the industry leader and helping stakeholders ‘make procurement awesome.’

