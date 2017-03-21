OpenArc Announces Appointment of New Marketing Director

OpenArc, the leading technology consulting firm specializing in flexible, innovative talent, software development and IT strategy solutions, today announced the appointment of Eve Turzillo to the position of Director of Marketing. Turzillo will be leading OpenArc’s comprehensive marketing strategies to further promote the company’s customized “right fit” approach and to carry forward the success and recognition OpenArc has as one of the fastest growing firms nationwide.

With a technical marketing background, Turzillo comes to OpenArc with 20 years of professional experience working with mid-size and Fortune 500 companies. “Joining the OpenArc team and working with the most-talented staffing and software professionals is truly an honor,” said Turzillo.

In the competitive and fast-paced business of staffing and software development, having the opportunity to be part of a company named as Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies and the 7th Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine presents Turzillo with a strong foundation for which to launch initiatives for continued growth and success.

“In having Eve join our team, OpenArc will be able to expand our network for building long-term relationships as dedicated experts who make our clients business our business,” said Joel Reed, CEO of OpenArc. “Our corporate culture is built upon making a positive impact on clients, partners, and employees alike. I am confident Eve will intuitively, and successfully implement programs highlighting OpenArc’s unique value proposition while advocating for the continued success of our clients and partners,” said Reed.

Just recently OpenArc received Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. The awards, which recognize exceptional client service to client companies and job seekers, are earned by less than 2% of staffing and recruiting firms in the U.S. and Canada. “I am extremely proud of our team and so excited to hear such positive feedback from our clients and candidates,” said Bethany Simon, Executive Vice President at OpenArc. “It’s great to know that with Eve spearheading our marketing efforts we’ll be able to help a greater number of clients and candidates find success in achieving both their business objectives and career goals,” said Simon.

About OpenArc

OpenArc is a technology consulting firm providing industry-leading technical talent placement, software development, and technology strategy services to clients nationwide. OpenArc has recently been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies and awarded 7th Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine. OpenArc works closely with business clients and talent candidates to understand their strategies and goals for a customized approach to their needs. More information about OpenArc can be found by visiting http://www.openarc.net. Follow on Twitter at @openarcnet.

