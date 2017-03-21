We are delighted that the Geo-Institute has recognized Jim’s expertise and outstanding contributions to the ground improvement field.

James D. Hussin, P.E., M.ASCE is the recipient of the Wallace Hayward Baker Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Geo-Institute. The award was presented by Garry H. Gregory, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, president of the Geo-Institute, on March 13, 2017 at the Geo-Frontiers 2017 conference in Orlando, Fla.

In receiving the career award, Hussin was cited for his “extraordinary contributions to the ground improvement industry through development of soil mixing technologies and the creative application of Vibro ground improvement” in the North American construction industry.

Hussin has more than 35 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and construction. He joined Hayward Baker Inc. in 1984 as a senior project engineer and in 1992 became chief engineer in the company’s office in Tampa, Fla. In 2002, Hussin was appointed a director at Hayward Baker Inc., and in 2015 he was named a director at Keller Foundations LLC, Hayward Baker’s parent company.

Hussin has participated in some of the largest and most challenging ground improvement projects in the United States, often involving multiple techniques. Among them are ground improvement for the Steel Creek Dam at the Savannah River Plant in South Carolina, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia, the LNG Import Terminal in Puerto Rico, U.S. Highway 1 at Jewfish Creek near Key Largo, Fla., the Wando Terminal in South Carolina, several Cape Canaveral Airforce Station launch pads, and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Florida

Hussin’s work has made a significant contribution to the practical design and construction of many types of ground modification systems. He is the author of more than 20 published papers pertaining to ground improvement, grouting and geotechnical engineering.

The Wallace Hayward Baker Award was established in 2000 by the Geo-Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The award is given in recognition of creative and innovative contributions in the field of ground modification. Emphasis is placed on the resourceful development of new technologies – or the creative application of existing technologies – to achieve performance not previously demonstrated in the ground modification field.

Commenting on the award announcement, John Rubright, president of Keller North America stated, “We are delighted that the Geo-Institute has recognized Jim’s expertise and outstanding contributions to the ground improvement field. Through his efforts, ground improvement technologies have made great strides in the United States in terms of their practical application.”

Hussin is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), International Society for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering (ISSMFE), the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) and the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), among others. He has been very active in the ASCE, serving as a counselor for the ASCE Technical Coordination Council representing the National Soil Improvement Committee, Grouting Committee and Deep Soil Mixing Task Force. Hussin is also a past chairman of the ASCE National Technical Committee on Soil Improvement. He can be reached at 813-884-3441.

About ASCE and the Geo-Institute

Established in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers is America’s oldest national engineering society. It represents more than 40,000 members of the civil engineering profession. The society’s mission is to “provide essential value to ASCE members and partners, advance civil engineering, and serve the public good.” ASCE members hold a bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited civil engineering program, are licensed professional engineers, or have a minimum of five year’s responsible charge of engineering experience.

The Geo-Institute was established in 1996 and is one of ASCE’s eight institutes. Its members include scientists, engineers, technologists and organizations interested in improving the environment, mitigating natural hazards, and economically constructing engineered facilities. Its award programs, including the Wallace Hayward Baker Award, offer members opportunities to be recognized for their contribution to the geotechnical profession.

About Hayward Baker Inc.

Hayward Baker is North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, annually ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine #1 in foundation construction. With a more than 60-year record of experience, Hayward Baker offers geotechnical construction technologies through a network of more than 30 company-owned offices and equipment yards across the continent. Project applications include foundation support, settlement control, site improvement, slope stabilization, underpinning, excavation shoring, earth retention, seismic/liquefaction mitigation, ground water control, and environmental remediation.

Hayward Baker Inc. is part of the Keller Group of companies, a multinational organization providing geotechnical construction services throughout the world.

Web site address: http://www.keller.co.uk.