PAN Expands Catalog with IT Assessments by ReviewNet

Performance Assessment Network (PAN), a PSI business, has expanded its catalog of assessments to include 25 ReviewNet IT tests. This expansion offers customers new access to a range of digital and programming skills assessments on its robust technology platform. The assessments measure topics essential to hiring and developing skilled IT employees.

“As the demand for IT jobs continues to grow in our digital world, we wanted to find a solution that would help our clients quickly assess IT skills to make better hiring decisions and training programs,” said Jim Holm, president of PAN. “The addition of ReviewNet assessments strengthens and diversifies our platform’s robust catalog of more than 500 assessments from over 50 leading publishers.”

ReviewNet IT assessments measure the hands-on experience applying technology in real-world situations, covering technologies including database, programming, web development, networking, system administration and software engineering. Reports identify strengths by technical topic area, allowing interviewers to have more productive interviews, and IT managers to focus training and development activities. PAN’s platform allows clients to browse and compare results instantly.

“PAN is an industry leader and we are proud to be able to help them meet the needs of their worldwide customer base with our assessments covering over 200 IT jobs and technologies,” said Mark Garrison, VP Sales and Product Development at ReviewNet. “IT is a continually changing field, and we look forward to keeping PAN at the forefront of IT assessment.”

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the tech economy remains strong. Information security jobs are projected to grow 18 percent from 2014 to 2024 as a result of increased cyberattacks, making it more critical for organizations to assess IT skills and identify top talent. PAN offers a single point of access to help select, develop and retain employees using flexible, web-based technology.

About PAN

PAN, a PSI business, was founded in 2000 by two clinical psychologists that saw a need to compile the best online assessments onto one platform. Today, PAN is the leading provider of talent measurement solutions to help organizations of all sizes hire, develop, and retain the right talent. PAN’s suite of industry-leading assessment tools, innovative technology, and support services offers clients a single source for streamlined people measurement. More information is available at http://www.panpowered.com.

About ReviewNet

ReviewNet Corporation was founded in 1998 by veterans of the IT staffing and placement industry who saw the need to help recruiters, interviewers and managers make more and better IT hiring decisions. ReviewNet has a library of over 200 IT assessments, and regularly publishes updates and new titles using their network of SMEs. Employers use these assessments and ReviewNet’s integrated interviewing tools to evaluate candidates and develop employees for IT positions in all sorts of disciplines, including programmers, web designers and developers, network engineers, DBA’s, and system administrators. More information is available at http://www.reviewnet.net.