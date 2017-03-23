“The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of the public and our volunteers to serve our mission and the community. We are thankful to Ticket Galaxy for helping us fulfill our mission through this program.”

Ticket Galaxy, the nation’s leading secondary-market reseller has partnered with the American Red Cross in honor of Red Cross Month!

From March 19 – March 31, Ticket Galaxy will donate 15% on all purchases made through the following link: redcross.ticketgalaxy.com to the Red Cross. Valid on all sports, concerts, theater and entertainment events, Ticket Galaxy’s marketplace offers consumers a unique way to support the American Red Cross.

“We are excited to partner with Ticket Galaxy for this fundraiser,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of the public and our volunteers to serve our mission and the community. We are thankful to Ticket Galaxy for helping us fulfill our mission through this program.”

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month for more than 70 years. All of our presidents have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

The Red Cross depends on local heroes to fulfill its mission. Every eight minutes, Red Cross disaster workers respond to a community disaster, providing shelter, food, emotional support and other necessities to those affected. It provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world. It must collect nearly 14,000 donations of blood every day to meet patient needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. And it supports the vaccination of children around the globe against measles and rubella.

“Every day, The American Red Cross provides endless support to communities and individuals in need,” states Steve Kobelski, President of Ticket Galaxy. “Through this unique fundraising opportunity, we are proud to support a great organization, while offering our customers memorable event experiences.”

To purchase tickets through Ticket Galaxy that will support the American Red Cross visit: redcross.ticketgalaxy.com.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Ticket Galaxy:

Ticket Galaxy is the sports and entertainment industry’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to sport, concert, theater, and family events. Providing consumers with hard-to-get, sold-out, and discount tickets to live entertainment in the United States and abroad, Ticket Galaxy partners with some of the world’s most identifiable brands, including the Harlem Globetrotters, Professional Bull Riders, American Athletic Conference, Capital One Orange Bowl, Phoenix International Raceway and teams across the NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and collegiate athletics. Its retail, mobile-optimized website grants fans access to unmatched inventory, premiere customer service and secure ticket transactions in an easy-to-navigate environment, all with a 100% money-back guarantee. For more information on Ticket Galaxy, visit TicketGalaxy.com, Facebook.com/TicketGalaxyUSA, or Twitter.com/TicketGalaxy.