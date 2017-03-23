The event, “It Came from Dallas,” celebrated its tenth anniversary of honoring Texas filmmaking and filmmakers.

“I am humbled to have been chosen for this esteemed award,” Tyner said, “And I’m grateful for the continued support of the community.”

The award recognizes and honors the contributions and achievements of film and video production professionals who have worked in the Dallas area over time. It is a symbolic recognition of those who have left lasting footprints on the film and production industry (http://www.kdstudio.com/).

“Kathy is one of the stalwarts of the Dallas production industry and founder of KD Conservatory,” said Bob Dauber, one of the original six co-founders of the DPA. “Her career has spanned motion picture production, talent agency management, performing arts education and board memberships of local professional organizations.”

Dauber, who presented Tyner with the award at the ceremony, is the chairperson and Executive Producer of “It Came from Dallas,” formed in 1978. He was proud to honor Tyner for her years of hard work and passion for the Arts.

“She also serves as a role model and inspiration for women who have gone on to successful careers in the film and video industries,” Dauber said.

Before founding KD Conservatory, Tyner served as General Manager of the Kim Dawson Agency, the largest talent and modeling agency in the Southwest. While serving her 15 years there, Tyner also functioned as producer and booking agent, responsible for the formation of the Broadcast Talent Division of the agency. Upon realizing her actors’ needs for a workshop space, Tyner worked with Dawson to create KD Conservatory, a training facility to provide quality acting instruction for novice and advanced actors.

“We’ve built a family of talent here, and it’s so fulfilling to see our actors and filmmakers go forward successfully.” Tyner said.

Tyner’s industry involvement is expansive, and the number of lives she has impacted is immeasurable. She has served on the Commission for Accreditation with the National Association of Schools of Theatre, the Curriculum Committee for the Texas Educational Theatre Association, the board of Career Colleges & Schools of Texas, the advisory board of Women in

Film/Dallas, the Irving Film Commission, and Executive Women International.

The 10th annual celebration took place at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Richardson Heights Village. Free to the public, the occasion also accepted donations to support the Texas Moving Image Incentive Program, which aims to bring more production jobs to the DFW area.

About KD Conservatory

For more than 30 years, KD Conservatory has been dedicated to the development of acting skills and motion picture production technical skills and to the creation of avenues into the professional world of entertainment. A subsidiary of KD Studio Inc., which offers an Associate of Applied Arts (AAA) degree program in acting, KD Conservatory has been rated “Exemplary” by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The school is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST). For more information, visit http://www.kdstudio.com.

Located: 2600 N. Stemmons Fwy, Suite 117, Dallas, Texas 75207 | 214-638-0484 | KDSTUDIO.COM