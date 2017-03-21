Our customers and team are excited about linking Racami solutions with our software so they can leverage the best possible technology for managing their document production, delivery and management processes

Crawford Technologies and Racami announced today a new partnership that brings two market-leading vendors together to provide organizations with a range of cloud and on-premises solutions for managing customer communications management (CCM) production, distribution and storage.

CrawfordTech brings market-leading, high-speed document conversion, data-mining and document-re-engineering capabilities to complement Racami’s advanced cloud-based dashboard and workflow management system.

CrawfordTech will provide an enterprise sales channel for Racami’s Alchem-e™ solution suite which includes the Customer Information System (CIS™), ADF Workflow engine and related Managed Services. Racami will provide an enterprise sales channel for Crawford’s solutions for output management, archive management, document accessibility, and enterprise content management.

“Our customers and team are excited about linking Racami solutions with our software so they can leverage the best possible technology for managing their document production, delivery and management processes," said Ernie Crawford, President and CEO of Crawford Technologies. "This unbeatable combination is a game changer in the industry.”

"Racami is very pleased to be partnering with Crawford Technologies. By integrating the technologies and solutions, we will bring innovation and exceptional value to our clients,” said Hani Khalaf, CEO of Racami.

Both Crawford Technologies and Racami teams will be demonstrating their integrated solutions at the Xploration 17 conference March 28-30 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. See xplor.org for more information on Xploration 17.

About Racami

For over 8 years Racami has been delivering innovative technology and managed services to clients in a broad array of industries across North America, Europe and Asia. Racami remains focused on innovation, enhancement and advancement of its’ technology and service platform resulting in a comprehensive business management platform known as Alchem-e™. The Alchem-e™ solution suite not only includes the CIS™ enterprise dashboard, but also an integrated workflow automation and management module, a multi-channel document management module, a digital document archive and presentment and more.

For more information, go to http://www.racami.com.

About Crawford Technologies

Crawford Technologies is an award-winning, worldwide leader in print-stream conversions, document re-engineering, high-volume document workflow, document accessibility and archiving software solutions. For 20 years, Crawford Technologies has expanded its solution offerings in Customer Communications Management (CCM), Enterprise Output Management (EOM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Document Accessibility markets. CrawfordTech is dedicated to helping organizations improve their customer communications delivery systems so people can receive their documents in their format and channel of preference.

For media and other enquiries please contact the Crawford Technologies Press Office:

North America Tel: +1-416-923-0080

UK Tel: +44 (0)20 3239 4723

media(at)crawfordtech(dot)com

http://www.crawfordtech.com