Deck Commerce today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Deck Commerce delivers a Distributed Order Management Solution to help Commerce Cloud customers achieve Omni Channel Commerce. Deck Commerce allows retailers to easily integrate any number of front-end consumer channels, like Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Point-of-Sale, to back-end business systems, such as financial systems (ERP) and warehouse systems (WMS). This provides retailers with complete visibility into orders and inventory across their sales and distribution networks. The robust distributed order management and inventory availability visibility capabilities within the Deck Commerce cloud connect commerce to fulfillment, allowing retailers to deliver on the buy, fulfill, and service anywhere approach that consumers demand.

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest “born in the cloud” partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses that leverage the Salesforce platform.

“We are excited to be part of the Salesforce Partner Program. We have worked with Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers for years and have gained a deep appreciation for the value and innovation Salesforce brings to the eCommerce marketplace. With our new Commerce Cloud Integration, we provide Salesforce customers with yet another market-leading tool to grow and scale their omni-channel selling efforts,” says Chris Deck, Founder and CEO of Deck Commerce.

“Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before,” said Alan Bunce, VP of Product Marketing, Salesforce. “By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Deck Commerce is joining the world’s largest community of born-in-the-cloud partners who are committed to innovating on the Salesforce platform and driving customer success.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is a Software-as-a-Service platform that powers omni-channel commerce. The highly flexible, cloud-based solution features market leading support for enterprise inventory visibility, universal product information, and distributed order management. This empowers customers to deliver omni-channel consumer experiences and revenue growth by optimizing distribution networks and seamlessly leveraging existing back-end business systems.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.