The new WORX® 10 in., 8A Electric Pole Saw reaches up to 10 feet, making spring yard chores less strenuous, more convenient and safer. In addition, the 2-in-1 chain saw quickly detaches without tools from its extension pole to cut fallen tree limbs for firewood or disposal.

Although spring has its many charms, it’s also time to contend with yard clean-up due to storms or a harsh winter, as well as trimming of trees and bushes. Typical issues include broken branches that pose a safety hazard, limbs that rub against the house and those that hang over walkways or interfere with other branches. Diseased or insect-infested limbs also need to be removed.

With the WORX electric pole saw, there’s no need for a ladder for pruning or trimming. The 2-in-1 saw is equipped with a 10-in. bar and chain, which is driven by a powerful 8-amp motor. It’s easy to install or remove the saw’s extension pole without using any tools. The saw’s handle slips into a snug-fitting sleeve at the end of the pole and is secured by hand-tightening a large screw knob.

The pole saw weighs only 10 lbs., making it easy to maneuver. Overmolds are provided on the front and rear handles to improve operator comfort and control.

The versatile pole saw includes the patented WORX Auto-Tension system. Simply turn a large dial on the saw’s body and the system sets the proper chain tension to prevent over-tightening.

The pole saw’s automatic oiler system includes a reservoir with an oil level indicator, showing when a refill is needed. Constant lubrication is provided to both the bar and chain during operation.

The eco-friendly WORX electric pole saw is emission-free and has low operating and maintenance costs, compared to gas-powered models. It is covered by a WORX three-year warranty.

The WORX 10 in., 8A Electric Pole Saw (WG309, $99.99) is available at http://www.worx.com and Lowe’s. An 8 in. version can be found at Walmart (WG310, $99.99).

For heavier-duty yard chores, the WORX 16 in. Electric Chain Saw makes the cut. This 14.5-amp, 16-in. saw weighs only 11.2 lbs., providing homeowners with a power-packed and easy-to-use yard tool. It features the WORX Auto Tension and automatic oiler system.

For safety, the saw’s built-in chain brake allows the operator to instantly stop the chain, if necessary. The chain brake handle is easy to activate while making either horizontal or vertical cuts. The bar has a 3/8-in. pitch to reduce kickback and improve cutting.

The chainsaw’s rear handle is equipped with rubber overmold, and an ergonomic front handle helps provide control and comfort. A scabbard and chain oil are included.

The WORX 14.5 amp, 16 in. Chainsaw (WG303.1, $79.99) is available at http://www.worx.com and online retailers. It is covered by a WORX three-year warranty.

The WORX JawSaw® is a good option for lighter-duty yard clean-up. This one-of-a-kind chain saw is engineered to safely cut branches up to 4-inch diameter directly on the ground, above ground or overhead.

Other gas or electric chain saws usually require lifting of heavy limbs off the ground for cutting. Hitting the ground with a conventional chain saw can damage the chain and bar, as well as increase the risk of kickback. JawSaw’s chain is enclosed, so it never touches the ground. JawSaw’s steel teeth hold the wood in place while cutting at the proper angle.

JawSaw’s 5-foot extension pole can be used to reach tree limbs up to 12 feet from the ground. No tools are needed to attach or detach the pole. JawSaw also features the WORX Auto-Tension and automatic oiler systems.

The WORX JawSaw (WG307, $99.99) and JawSaw 5-ft. Extension Pole (WA0163, $39.99) are available at http://www.worx.com and online retailers. The JawSaw is covered by a WORX three-year warranty.

