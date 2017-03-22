“At Datonics, we strive to provide our partners with the highest-performing, privacy-sensitive data available in the market. Our status with Publicis confirms that we are offering high quality, accurate and safe data.”

Leading online data marketplace Datonics has been granted Tier-1 status under the Publicis Groupe Verified certification. Publicis Groupe Verified is the only global vendor certification program of its kind, developed to ensure that Publicis Groupe agencies are equipped with safe, high performing, innovative technology solutions. Approved vendors are evaluated, scored and ranked across a multi-point inspection process, so that Publicis Groupe agencies can safely navigate the complex digital landscape.

As part of this certification, the final evaluation highlighted specific types of Datonics’ data and its services as exemplary, including Datonics’ declarative data segments as well as Datonics’ customized segmentation abilities and service, which were described as “better than other Tier 1 competitors.”

Datonics’ demographic, in-market, intent and interest data were recommended by the program. In addition, categories including automotive, B2B, consumer electronics, consumer financial services, CPG, demographic, entertainment, interest, lifestyles, pets, political, real estate, retail, telco and travel were also recognized.

“We are honored to have received the Tier 1 Vendor status from the Publicis Groupe Verified program,” said Michael Benedek, CEO of Datonics. “At Datonics, we strive to provide our partners with the highest-performing, privacy-sensitive data available in the market. This status confirms that we are offering high quality, accurate and safe data.”

About Datonics

Datonics (http://www.datonics.com), a subsidiary of AlmondNet, is the Internet’s leading independent aggregator and distributor of highly granular and proprietary search, purchase-intent, life-stage, demographic and B2B data. Datonics’ 500+ pre-packaged segments and unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments facilitate the delivery of highly relevant, privacy-sensitive ads to consumers on all of their devices. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with a research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI).