Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce renewal of their exclusive multi-year sponsorship agreement with the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). This partnership emphasizes the importance of swim timing in collegiate aquatics.

Colorado Time Systems is also the Official Timing and Scoring Partner of: USA Diving, US Synchronized Swimming, USA Water Polo, U.S. Masters Swimming, Mexican Swimming Federation, Brazilian Federation, and the American Swimming Coaches Association. Colorado Time Systems has an unequivocal domestic market share in the aquatics industry, with a majority of aquatic facilities utilizing their swim timing, scoring, and display equipment.

“Colorado Time Systems is pleased to extend our partnership with CSCAA through 2019,” said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President & General Manager. “We look forward to continuing our work with the collegiate coaches, as well as the opportunity to enhance the championship experience for athletes, organizers, and spectators.”

“Colorado Time Systems is committed to finding the best product to suit the needs of our coaches and their athletes, and we are excited to extend this partnership and look forward to continuing to work with CTS”, said Joel Shinofield, Executive Director of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, USA. Colorado Time Systems has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at http://www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com.

About the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA): Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the oldest organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming at the collegiate level.